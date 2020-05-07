RCA Communications Systems Welcomes Falcon Wireless Direct To Its Nationwide Network Of Two-Way Retail Dealer Locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCA Communications Systems Inc., today announced that Falcon Wireless Direct of Birmingham, Alabama has been selected the newest member of the 100-year-old electronics and communication firm's growing two-way radio dealer distribution network. RCA Communications Systems provides professional grade two-way radio equipment to heavy duty industries like public safety, education, manufacturing, construction, oil and gas production, grain storage, and warehousing.

As an authorized RCA Communications dealer, Falcon Wireless Direct will offer its Alabama-based customers professional grade two-way radio products, innovative application strategies, and best-in-class business practices.

Candice Staggs became the owner of Falcon Wireless Direct following the passing of the founder, Burch Falkner, on July 4, 2019. After working for the company for 28 years, Staggs inherited the business and has become the new face of Falcon Direct Wireless.

"I worked for him for nearly 30 years, and they gave me the company when he passed away. He was like my father and my grandfather. It has been rough with him not being here. I get calls every day from people who want to talk with him, and I have to explain to them what happened," explained Staggs.

According to Staggs, being able to sell RCA two-way radios to her clients allows Staggs to keep the founder's dream alive and grow the business in ways he never thought possible.

"I like the fact that when I call in to RCA for technical assistance, I get an answer right away. They are right there with someone to talk to me. The product line is superior to Hytera, and the pricing and warranty are far better than Motorola," said Staggs.

Staggs explained that already St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham purchased nearly 100 RCA radios for the security, maintenance, and surgical departments.

"They absolutely love the radios. I hope to be providing more radios to other hospitals, police departments, churches, schools, and manufacturing facilities in the very near future," said Staggs.

According to RCA Communications Systems CEO, Ben Burns, RCA two-way radios are currently being sold in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. More locations are soon to follow, he added.

"We are incredibly proud to include Falcon Wireless Direct into our RCA Communications Systems family. Our greatest point if differentiation is that we work closely with dealers, providing them with technical expertise and helping them provide professional, value-added solutions that will benefit their customers' efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance," said Ben Burns, CEO of RCA Communications Systems.

ABOUT RCA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS

