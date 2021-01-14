RCF Expands Its Partner Ranks with Eric S. Rosen, Lead Prosecutor From Operation Varsity Blues

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP (RCF) announced today that former federal prosecutor Eric Rosen has joined the firm as a partner.

Mr. Rosen is a nationally recognized federal prosecutor, who served as an Assistant United States Attorney since 2012, most recently in the Securities, Cyber and Financial Fraud Unit of the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts. While at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mr. Rosen was the lead prosecutor who oversaw "Operation Varsity Blues," the seminal case widely known as the college admissions scandal, one of the largest white-collar crime prosecutions in U.S. history.

"We're excited to add Eric to our firm's partnership," said Kyle Roche. "Eric brings a wealth of experience that further bolsters our firm's strong trial capabilities," he added.

"From its inception, our firm's goal has been to attract elite talent that will further enhance our ability to deliver results for our growing client base who rely on RCF to litigate their most important matters," said Jason Cyrulnik. "Eric's significant litigation and securities fraud experience will help us continue to provide market-leading counsel for our clients on their most complex legal issues."

Mr. Rosen's current practice focuses on white-collar criminal defense, securities fraud, corporate investigations, and complex civil litigation.

"His experience prosecuting securities fraud brings a unique perspective to our growing securities class action practice group that has already proven invaluable," said Vel Freedman.

Mr. Rosen, who will also be helping RCF build-out its white-collar defense and investigations offerings, said: "I am delighted to be joining RCF, a firm that has assembled a group of exceptionally talented and ambitious litigators and that has quickly risen to be respected as one of the nation's elite litigation boutiques."

About Roche Cyrulnik Freedman

Roche Cyrulnik Freedman (www.rcfllp.com) is a premier litigation boutique founded in 2020 to lead its clients' most challenging commercial disputes and litigate some of the nation's most complex and cutting-edge litigations.

Contact:

Kyle Roche

(646) 970-7509

[email protected]

SOURCE Roche Cyrulnik Freedman

Related Links

https://www.rcfllp.com

