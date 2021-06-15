RCG Ventures Announces Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

RCG Ventures promotes Randy Garfinkle to Chief Operating Officer Tweet this

Mr. Garfinkle has been with RCG since 2012. In his previous role as Senior Vice President – Director of Investments, Mr. Garfinkle directed investment activities totaling $1 billion. Prior to joining RCG, Mr. Garfinkle worked in the financial sector at TD Bank, practiced law at Parker Poe and directed retail activities for the West Coast office of Zapolski + Rudd. Mr. Garfinkle is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers as well as the State Bar of South Carolina and California.

"RCG's platform is driven by a team of energetic, productive retail professionals and it's an honor to work with each department to drive results and continue RCG's long track record of creating value for our tenants, investors and partners," said Mr. Garfinkle.

About RCG Ventures

RCG Ventures is an Atlanta-based privately funded real estate investment group that acquires shopping centers, redevelops assets, and develops commercial real estate in the Continental United States. The company's primary focus is acquiring and repositioning value-add anchored shopping centers in secondary and tertiary markets.

Founded in November of 2003, RCG Ventures has steadily grown its portfolio through direct equity investment in shopping centers. In addition, the company selectively enters joint ventures with institutional partners and with owners in search of an equity partner. Since inception, RCG has acquired 179 assets totaling approximately $1.4 billion of Invested Capital. RCG's current portfolio includes approximately 64 assets in 25 states, and approximately 8.5 million square feet.

RCG is acquiring assets in its sixth real estate fund and plans to acquire $250 million of assets in this fund.

