RCI Announces Filing of Form 8-K on Independent Internal Review
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
Jul 22, 2019, 08:30 ET
HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today announced the filing of a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the previously reported independent internal review. To access the 8-K, go to "SEC Filings" on the "Company & Investor Information" page of RCI's website at www.rcihospitality.com or visit www.sec.gov.
Media & Investor Contacts
Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com
SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
Share this article