RCI Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share for the Fiscal 2020 first quarter ending December 31, 2019 as part of RCI's $0.13 per share annual cash dividend. The 1Q20 dividend is payable December 26, 2019, to holders of record December 10, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of December 9, 2019. This marks the 16th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by RCI.

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names, such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com

