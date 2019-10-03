RCI in Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) has been notified by the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market that the company is in compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), based on the September 24, 2019 filing of RCI's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the second and third quarters of Fiscal 2019. Accordingly, this matter with Nasdaq is now closed.

"We are pleased to be current in our financial filings and in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements," said Eric Langan, RCI's President and CEO. "I'd like to express my appreciation to our investors for their patience during this time."

