RCI Reports 3Q20 Results; Positive Operating Cash Flow During the Quarter

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 and filed its corresponding Form 10-Q. Results are not comparable to prior periods due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In line with government regulations, all locations remained closed in April, a number reopened in May and June, and some of those had to close temporarily before quarter-end.

Key Points

Total revenues of $14.7 million with $156 thousand in April, $5.7 million in May, and $8.9 million in June.

with in April, in May, and in June. Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.5 million or $0.60 per share.

or per share. Positive operating cash flow. Net cash from operating activities and free cash flow* of $166 thousand .

. Cash at June 30, 2020 was $14.8 million and accounts receivable were $5.5 million , including a $3.6 million income tax receivable.

was and accounts receivable were , including a income tax receivable. Bombshells restaurants had record two-month revenues in May-June and quarterly segment operating margin of 22.3% that exceeded our FY20 target.

Nightclubs that were able to open performed well considering 3Q20's operating environment.

July revenues totaled $7.6 million .

. 31 locations open as of today.

Approximately half of our team members are back at work after extensive furloughs in March.

All open locations follow Covid-19 safety standards for guests and team members, including mandatory mask, social distancing, occupancy and hourly restrictions, as well as closing temporarily for periodic sanitizing.

Though our cash flows are not what we anticipated at the start of FY20, the near-term outlook for our business remains strong, and we expect to generate adequate cash flows from operations over the next 12 months. Please see our 10-Q for further discussion.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss 3Q20 results, outlook and related matters will be held today at 4:30 PM ET:

Live Participant Phone Number: Toll Free 877-407-9210, International 201-689-8049

To access the live webcast, slides or replay, visit: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/36059

Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 36059

CEO Comment

Eric Langan, President & CEO, said: "After more than five months, we are more confident in managing how the pandemic is affecting our businesses. By being agile, innovative and acting quickly, we believe we have made the company more resilient.

"We have significantly reduced our cost structure. All payments not deferred were made as required. We have learned how to safely open, close, and reopen locations, and have developed effective ways to serve guests and market our businesses in this new environment. In addition, we have been able to retain our key personnel and rehire many of our valuable team members.

"We have also continued to pursue longer-term strategies. For example, during 3Q20 we sold the second of two excess parcels at Bombshells I-10 in Houston. This significantly reduced our total debt at this location as planned.

"Even with no sales in April, we ended 3Q20 with small but positive operating cash flow, sufficient working capital, and open locations that should provide us with ample staying power. When more locations open, such as our larger Florida and New York units, we believe our new cost structure and marketing should generate noticeably increased cash flow even with Covid-related restrictions.

"Our people have been unbelievable. A special thanks goes out to our team members for making all of this possible."

As of the release of this report, we do not know the extent and duration of the impact of Covid-19 on our businesses due to the uncertainty about the spread of the virus. Lower sales, as caused by social distancing guidelines, could lead to adverse financial results. However, we will continually monitor and evaluate the situation and will determine any further measures to be instituted, including refinancing several of our debt obligations.

3Q20 Statement of Operations (All comparisons are to 3Q19 unless otherwise noted)

Consolidated revenues of $14.7 million declined 68.7%. Bombshells segment generated revenues of $4.3 million in May and $4.2 million in June. Nightclubs segment generated revenues of $1.3 million in May and $4.7 million in June.

declined 68.7%. Bombshells segment generated revenues of in May and in June. Nightclubs segment generated revenues of in May and in June. All locations remained closed in April 2020 . Following changing regional conditions and government regulations, 11 reopened by May 15 , a total of 34 were open by May 31 , a total of 40 were open by June 15 , and a total of 29 were open at the end of 3Q20. As of today, we have 31 locations open.

. Following changing regional conditions and government regulations, 11 reopened by , a total of 34 were open by , a total of 40 were open by , and a total of 29 were open at the end of 3Q20. As of today, we have 31 locations open. Cost of goods was 16.2% of revenues compared to 14.2% due to a higher proportion of food sales.

Salaries and wages and SGA costs declined 48.9%. This reflected cost-cutting and fewer locations open, partially offset by one month of no open locations and new Covid-related safety costs.

Net other charges of $424 thousand compared to a net gain of $172 thousand . 3Q20 reflected $1.0 million in additional Covid-19 impairment and a $608 thousand gain from the sale of real estate, mainly excess property around Bombshells I-10. Most of the $1.9 million sale proceeds paid down related debt.

compared to a net gain of . 3Q20 reflected in additional Covid-19 impairment and a gain from the sale of real estate, mainly excess property around Bombshells I-10. Most of the sale proceeds paid down related debt. By segment, Bombshells had a $1.9 million operating profit at a 22.3% margin with a higher level of sales and more consistent occupancy while operating in line with indoor restrictions.

operating profit at a 22.3% margin with a higher level of sales and more consistent occupancy while operating in line with indoor restrictions. Nightclubs had a $3.1 million operating loss, which included depreciation of $1.5 million and net charges of $363 thousand (both non-cash).

operating loss, which included depreciation of and net charges of (both non-cash). Interest expense was 3.3% lower than a year ago due to debt paydowns prior to and during 3Q20.

Income tax was a $1.4 million benefit compared to a $1.8 million expense.

benefit compared to a expense. Weighted average number of common shares outstanding of 9.1 million declined 5.1% due to repurchases prior to 3Q20.

June 30, 2020 Balance Sheet (All comparisons are to March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted)

Cash and cash equivalents of $14.8 million compared to $9.8 million .

compared to . Long-term debt of $142.7 million compared to $140.4 million . The increase primarily reflects the addition of a $5.4 million SBA loan partially offset by 3Q20 paydowns of other debt.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) settlement of lawsuits, and (e) impairment of assets. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) settlement of lawsuits, and (e) impairment of assets. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share . We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) impairment of assets, and (g) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 26.9% and 22.8% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) impairment of assets, and (g) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 26.9% and 22.8% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA . We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, and (h) impairment of assets. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, and (h) impairment of assets. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

Note

All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.



About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) our ability to maintain compliance with the filing requirements of the SEC and the Nasdaq Stock Market, (vii) the impact and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, and (viii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and its latest Form 10-Q as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)

















































For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Nine Months Ended June 30,









2020

2019

2020

2019









Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues

































Sales of alcoholic beverages

$ 7,623

51.8%

$ 19,570

41.6%

$ 45,285

43.7%

$ 56,366

41.5%

Sales of food and merchandise

3,452

23.4%

7,046

15.0%

17,378

16.8%

19,175

14.1%

Service revenues

2,907

19.7%

17,299

36.8%

34,448

33.3%

51,609

38.0%

Other

739

5.0%

3,112

6.6%

6,430

6.2%

8,726

6.4%



Total revenues

14,721

100.0%

47,027

100.0%

103,541

100.0%

135,876

100.0% Operating expenses

































Cost of goods sold



































Alcoholic beverages sold

1,245

16.3%

4,015

20.5%

8,826

19.5%

11,541

20.5%



Food and merchandise sold

1,125

32.6%

2,565

36.4%

5,917

34.0%

6,857

35.8%



Service and other

20

0.5%

121

0.6%

205

0.5%

307

0.5%





Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)

2,390

16.2%

6,701

14.2%

14,948

14.4%

18,705

13.8%

Salaries and wages

5,421

36.8%

13,164

28.0%

30,866

29.8%

37,168

27.4%

Selling, general and administrative

8,908

60.5%

14,895

31.7%

39,889

38.5%

43,263

31.8%

Depreciation and amortization

2,235

15.2%

2,465

5.2%

6,696

6.5%

6,718

4.9%

Other charges (gains), net

424

2.9%

(172)

-0.4%

8,588

8.3%

(2,250)

-1.7%



Total operating expenses

19,378

131.6%

37,053

78.8%

100,987

97.5%

103,604

76.2% Income (loss) from operations

(4,657)

-31.6%

9,974

21.2%

2,554

2.5%

32,272

23.8% Other income (expenses)

































Interest expense

(2,459)

-16.7%

(2,543)

-5.4%

(7,403)

-7.1%

(7,709)

-5.7%

Interest income

80

0.5%

92

0.2%

263

0.3%

218

0.2%

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

31

0.2%

(38)

-0.1%

(103)

-0.1%

(408)

-0.3% Income (loss) before income taxes

(7,005)

-47.6%

7,485

15.9%

(4,689)

-4.5%

24,373

17.9% Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,437)

-9.8%

1,806

3.8%

(1,262)

-1.2%

5,547

4.1% Net income (loss)

(5,568)

-37.8%

5,679

12.1%

(3,427)

-3.3%

18,826

13.9% Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

94

0.6%

(41)

-0.1%

135

0.1%

(109)

-0.1% Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ (5,474)

-37.2%

$ 5,638

12.0%

$ (3,292)

-3.2%

$ 18,717

13.8%







































Earnings (loss) per share

































Basic and diluted

$ (0.60)





$ 0.59





$ (0.36)





$ 1.94











































Weighted average shares outstanding

































Basic and diluted

9,125





9,620





9,224





9,671











































Dividends per share

$ 0.03





$ 0.03





$ 0.10





$ 0.09























RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)





















For the Three Months

For the Nine Months



Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA















Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ (5,474)

$ 5,638

$ (3,292)

$ 18,717 Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,437)

1,806

(1,262)

5,547 Interest expense, net

2,379

2,451

7,140

7,491 Settlement of lawsuits

50

-

74

144 Impairment of assets

982

-

9,192

- Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(608)

(265)

(645)

(2,487) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

(31)

38

103

408 Loss (gain) on insurance

-

93

(33)

93 Depreciation and amortization

2,235

2,465

6,696

6,718 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,904)

$ 12,226

$ 17,973

$ 36,631

















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss)













Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ (5,474)

$ 5,638

$ (3,292)

$ 18,717 Amortization of intangibles

149

165

462

474 Settlement of lawsuits

50

-

74

144 Impairment of assets

982

-

9,192

- Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(608)

(265)

(645)

(2,487) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

(31)

38

103

408 Loss (gain) on insurance

-

93

(33)

93 Net income tax effect including rate change

(1,840)

(6)

(2,499)

327 Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (6,772)

$ 5,663

$ 3,362

$ 17,676

















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share



Diluted shares

9,125

9,620

9,224

9,671 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.60)

$ 0.59

$ (0.36)

$ 1.94 Amortization of intangibles

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.05 Settlement of lawsuits

0.01

-

0.01

0.01 Impairment of assets

0.11

-

1.00

- Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(0.07)

(0.03)

(0.07)

(0.26) Unrealized loss on equity securities

(0.00)

0.00

0.01

0.04 Loss (gain) on insurance

-

0.01

(0.00)

0.01 Net income tax effect including rate change

(0.20)

(0.00)

(0.27)

0.03 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.74)

$ 0.59

$ 0.36

$ 1.83

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income (loss)









Income (loss) from operations

$ (4,657)

$ 9,974

$ 2,554

$ 32,272 Amortization of intangibles

149

165

462

474 Settlement of lawsuits

50

-

74

144 Impairment of assets

982

-

9,192

- Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(608)

(265)

(645)

(2,487) Loss (gain) on insurance

-

93

(33)

93 Non-GAAP operating income

$ (4,084)

$ 9,967

$ 11,604

$ 30,496

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin













GAAP operating margin

-31.6%

21.2%

2.5%

23.8% Amortization of intangibles

1.0%

0.4%

0.4%

0.3% Settlement of lawsuits

0.3%

0.0%

0.1%

0.1% Impairment of assets

6.7%

0.0%

8.9%

0.0% Gain on sale of businesses and assets

-4.1%

-0.6%

-0.6%

-1.8% Loss (gain) on insurance

0.0%

0.2%

0.0%

0.1% Non-GAAP operating margin

-27.7%

21.2%

11.2%

22.4%

















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow











Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 166

$ 7,443

$ 12,147

$ 28,414 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

-

955

2,111

2,072 Free cash flow

$ 166

$ 6,488

$ 10,036

$ 26,342







































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

























For the Three Months

For the Nine Months





Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues

















Nightclubs

$ 6,013

$ 37,889

$ 75,239

$ 112,664

Bombshells

8,531

8,755

27,684

22,295

Other

177

383

618

917





$ 14,721

$ 47,027

$ 103,541

$ 135,876



















Income (loss) from operations

















Nightclubs

$ (3,088)

$ 14,034

$ 13,002

$ 44,499

Bombshells

1,903

686

4,166

1,543

Other

(95)

(111)

(480)

(406)

General corporate

(3,377)

(4,635)

(14,134)

(13,364)





$ (4,657)

$ 9,974

$ 2,554

$ 32,272































































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)













































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ (3,088)

$ 1,903

$ (95)

$ (3,377)

$ (4,657)

$ 14,034

$ 686

$ (111)

$ (4,635)

$ 9,974 Amortization of intangibles

49

3

96

-

148

-

-

-

165

165 Settlement of lawsuits

50

-

-

-

50

-

-

-

-

- Impairment of assets

982

-

-

-

982

-

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(619)

16

-

(4)

(607)

(260)

-

-

(5)

(265) Loss (gain) on insurance

-

-

-

-

-

93

-

-

-

93 Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ (2,626)

$ 1,922

$ 1

$ (3,381)

$ (4,084)

$ 13,867

$ 686

$ (111)

$ (4,475)

$ 9,967









































GAAP operating margin

-51.4%

22.3%

-53.7%

-22.9%

-31.6%

37.0%

7.8%

-29.0%

-9.9%

21.2% Non-GAAP operating margin

-43.7%

22.5%

0.6%

-23.0%

-27.7%

36.6%

7.8%

-29.0%

-9.5%

21.2%























































































For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 13,002

$ 4,166

$ (480)

$ (14,134)

$ 2,554

$ 44,499

$ 1,543

$ (406)

$ (13,364)

$ 32,272 Amortization of intangibles

163

11

287

-

461

-

-

-

474

474 Settlement of lawsuits

74

-

-

-

74

129

3

-

12

144 Impairment of assets

8,947

245

-

-

9,192

-

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(619)

16

-

(41)

(644)

(2,412)

1

-

(76)

(2,487) Loss (gain) on insurance

(20)

-

-

(13)

(33)

93

-

-

-

93 Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 21,547

$ 4,438

$ (193)

$ (14,188)

$ 11,604

$ 42,309

$ 1,547

$ (406)

$ (12,954)

$ 30,496









































GAAP operating margin

17.3%

15.0%

-77.7%

-13.7%

2.5%

39.5%

6.9%

-44.3%

-9.8%

23.8% Non-GAAP operating margin

28.6%

16.0%

-31.2%

-13.7%

11.2%

37.6%

6.9%

-44.3%

-9.5%

22.4%

































































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended







June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income (loss)

$ (5,568)

$ 5,679

$ (3,427)

$ 18,826 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash















provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

2,235

2,465

6,696

6,718

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(362)

106

(1,517)

1,237

Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(713)

(507)

(749)

(2,704)

Impairment of assets

982

-

9,192

-

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

(31)

38

103

408

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

65

74

194

276

Deferred rent expense

-

47

-

236

Noncash lease expense

419

-

1,244

-

Loss (gain) on insurance

-

93

(33)

93

Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable

495

-

495

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable

(1,970)

578

(53)

2,305



Inventories

108

95

(29)

(87)



Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

2,102

649

4,942

4,199



Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

2,404

(1,874)

(4,911)

(3,093)

Net cash provided by operating activities

166

7,443

12,147

28,414 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets

1,936

2,240

2,041

5,106 Proceeds from insurance

-

-

945

- Proceeds from notes receivable

1,152

39

1,555

107 Issuance of note receivable

-

-

-

(420) Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets

(242)

(2,999)

(5,565)

(16,901) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

-

-

-

(13,500)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

2,846

(720)

(1,024)

(25,608) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from debt obligations

5,623

2,034

6,503

12,330 Payments on debt obligations

(3,392)

(5,347)

(7,489)

(18,634) Purchase of treasury stock

-

(403)

(8,488)

(2,364) Payment of dividends

(273)

(285)

(920)

(867) Payment of loan origination costs

-

-

-

(20) Distribution to noncontrolling interests

-

(21)

(31)

(21)

Net provided by (cash used) in financing activities

1,958

(4,022)

(10,425)

(9,576) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

4,970

2,701

698

(6,770) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

9,825

8,255

14,097

17,726 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 14,795

$ 10,956

$ 14,795

$ 10,956











































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





























June 30,

September 30,

June 30,









2020

2019

2019 ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,795

$ 14,097

$ 10,956

Accounts receivable, net

5,529

6,289

5,001

Current portion of notes receivable

219

954

1,152

Inventories

2,627

2,598

2,502

Prepaid insurance

1,415

5,446

896

Other current assets

1,752

2,521

2,090

Assets held for sale

2,013

2,866

-



Total current assets

28,350

34,771

22,597 Property and equipment, net

181,960

183,956

191,493 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

25,962

-

- Notes receivable, net of current portion

2,896

4,211

3,810 Goodwill

47,109

53,630

55,271 Intangibles, net

73,224

75,951

76,285 Other assets

873

1,118

1,422





Total assets

$ 360,374

$ 353,637

$ 350,878



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 3,955

$ 3,810

$ 2,544

Accrued liabilities

10,286

14,644

9,117

Current portion of long-term debt, net

17,249

15,754

16,374

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,586

-

-



Total current liabilities

33,076

34,208

28,035 Deferred tax liability, net

20,141

21,658

22,076 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 125,487

127,774

130,205 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

25,863

-

- Other long-term liabilities

372

1,696

1,656



Total liabilities

204,939

185,336

181,972



















Commitments and contingencies































Equity















Preferred stock

-

-

-

Common stock

91

96

96

Additional paid-in capital

52,829

61,312

61,849

Retained earnings

102,837

107,049

106,976



Total RCIHH stockholders' equity

155,757

168,457

168,921

Noncontrolling interests

(322)

(156)

(15)



Total equity

155,435

168,301

168,906





Total liabilities and equity

$ 360,374

$ 353,637

$ 350,878





















