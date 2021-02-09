RCI Reports Positive Operating Cash Flow and EPS for 1Q21

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 31, 2020 and filed its Form 10-Q. Results are not comparable to year-ago periods due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused state and local governments to restrict the opening, occupancy, and operating hours of locations in different ways, at different times.

1Q21 Highlights

GAAP EPS of $1.07 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.39

and non-GAAP EPS of GAAP results included $4.9 million pre-tax gain from debt extinguishment and a $384,000 tax benefit

pre-tax gain from debt extinguishment and a tax benefit Weighted average shares outstanding declined 3.3% year-over-year

$17.0 million cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020

cash and cash equivalents at Net cash from operating activities of $6.3 million and free cash flow* of $5.7 million

and free cash flow* of Total revenues of $38.4 million , up 33% from 4Q20 and equal to 79% of 1Q20 revenues

, up 33% from 4Q20 and equal to 79% of 1Q20 revenues Nightclubs segment revenues of $25.2 million with 33.7% operating margin

with 33.7% operating margin Bombshells segment revenues of $13.0 million with 20.9% operating margin

Eric Langan, President & CEO, said: "1Q21 saw the best overall company and Nightclubs performance since the pandemic began in our March 2020 quarter, as well as continued strong Bombshells results. This enabled us to keep our teams employed, generate free cash flow, build cash, and achieve operating and net profitability on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Once again, we thank our loyal customers, dedicated team members, and steadfast investors.

"Looking ahead, we're encouraged more clubs have been allowed to reopen and hope this trend continues as the COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out. As of today, 31 clubs and all 10 Bombshells are open. We're also evaluating potential club acquisitions. To expand Bombshells, we recently acquired a great site in the Dallas area and are conducting due diligence on three more. In addition, we are closely collaborating with our initial franchisee on their first location and continue to speak with potential new franchisees. As part of the effort to refinance our real estate debt at better terms, we are awaiting results of appraisals."

1Q21 Statement of Operations (All comparisons are to 1Q20)

Consolidated revenues of $38.4 million compared to $48.4 million . By segment, Bombshells generated $13.0 million compared to $10.4 million , and Nightclubs generated $25.2 million compared to $37.9 million .

compared to . By segment, Bombshells generated compared to , and Nightclubs generated compared to . During 1Q21, 24 clubs were open the full quarter and 26 by period end, and all 10 Bombshells were open the full quarter. During 1Q20, 38 clubs were open, and the ninth Bombshells opened October 2019 .

. Cost of goods sold was 16.2% vs. 14.0% of revenues due to the change in sales mix from a higher proportion of food and a lower proportion of service revenues.

Salaries and wages were 29.9% vs. 27.3% of revenues, reflecting the impact of fixed salaries on lower sales.

SG&A was 31.6% vs. 34.2% of revenues due to cost-savings initiatives and lower variable expenses due to lower sales, partially offset by fixed expenses.

Income from operations was $6.6 million (17.1% of revenues) vs. $9.7 million (20.0% of revenues).

(17.1% of revenues) vs. (20.0% of revenues). Bombshells segment profitability increased 73% to $2.7 million on a 26% increase in sales and a 570 basis point increase in margin to 20.9% of segment revenues. Results reflected higher sales, more consistent traffic while operating in line with indoor restrictions, and greater operating leverage.

on a 26% increase in sales and a 570 basis point increase in margin to 20.9% of segment revenues. Results reflected higher sales, more consistent traffic while operating in line with indoor restrictions, and greater operating leverage. Nightclubs segment generated $8.5 million in operating income with a 33.7% operating margin. This is the segment's best performance since the 2Q20 quarter, when the pandemic was declared March 13, 2020 .

in operating income with a 33.7% operating margin. This is the segment's best performance since the 2Q20 quarter, when the pandemic was declared . Non-operating gains of $4.9 million pre-tax from debt extinguishment of forgiven loans.

pre-tax from debt extinguishment of forgiven loans. Tax benefit of $384,000 caused primarily by reversal of the tax valuation allowance and the impact of the loan forgiveness.

December 31, 2020 Balance Sheet (All comparisons are to September 30, 2020)

Cash and cash equivalents of $17.0 million compared to $15.6 million .

compared to . Debt of $134.8 million compared to $141.4 million , reflecting debt extinguishment and regular paydowns.

Note

As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses. Lower sales caused by social distancing guidelines could lead to adverse financial results. We are continually monitoring and evaluating the situation and will determine any further measures to be instituted, which could include refinancing several of our debt obligations.

All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gain on debt extinguishment, and (g) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 19.1% and 21.8% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gain on debt extinguishment, and (g) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 19.1% and 21.8% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, and (h) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, and (h) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)

































For the Three Months Ended December 31,









2020

2019









Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues

















Sales of alcoholic beverages

$ 17,360

45.2%

$ 20,743

42.9%

Sales of food and merchandise

8,609

22.4%

7,447

15.4%

Service revenues

10,060

26.2%

17,193

35.5%

Other

2,369

6.2%

3,011

6.2%



Total revenues

38,398

100.0%

48,394

100.0% Operating expenses

















Cost of goods sold



















Alcoholic beverages sold

3,262

18.8%

4,146

20.0%



Food and merchandise sold

2,863

33.3%

2,553

34.3%



Service and other

79

0.6%

77

0.4%





Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)

6,204

16.2%

6,776

14.0%

Salaries and wages

11,486

29.9%

13,223

27.3%

Selling, general and administrative

12,152

31.6%

16,531

34.2%

Depreciation and amortization

2,023

5.3%

2,204

4.6%

Other gains, net

(50)

-0.1%

(26)

-0.1%



Total operating expenses

31,815

82.9%

38,708

80.0% Income from operations

6,583

17.1%

9,686

20.0% Other income (expenses)

















Interest expense

(2,434)

-6.3%

(2,485)

-5.1%

Interest income

60

0.2%

98

0.2%

Non-operating gains (losses), net

4,916

12.8%

(72)

-0.1% Income before income taxes

9,125

23.8%

7,227

14.9% Income tax expense (benefit)

(384)

-1.0%

1,593

3.3% Net income

9,509

24.8%

5,634

11.6% Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

134

0.3%

-

0.0% Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ 9,643

25.1%

$ 5,634

11.6%























Earnings per share

















Basic and diluted

$ 1.07





$ 0.60



























Weighted average shares outstanding

















Basic and diluted

9,019





9,322



























Dividends per share

$ 0.04





$ 0.03





RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)













For the Three Months



Ended December 31,



2020

2019 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 9,643

$ 5,634 Income tax expense (benefit)

(384)

1,593 Interest expense, net

2,374

2,387 Settlement of lawsuits

152

24 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(5)

(30) Gain on debt extinguishment

(4,949)

- Unrealized loss on equity securities

33

72 Gain on insurance

(197)

(20) Depreciation and amortization

2,023

2,204 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,690

$ 11,864









Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income







Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 9,643

$ 5,634 Amortization of intangibles

79

156 Settlement of lawsuits

152

24 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(5)

(30) Gain on debt extinguishment

(4,949)

- Unrealized loss on equity securities

33

72 Gain on insurance

(197)

(20) Net income tax effect

(1,219)

(26) Non-GAAP net income

$ 3,537

$ 5,810









Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







Diluted shares

9,019

9,322 GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.07

$ 0.60 Amortization of intangibles

0.01

0.02 Settlement of lawsuits

0.02

0.00 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(0.00)

(0.00) Gain on debt extinguishment

(0.55)

- Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.00

0.01 Gain on insurance

(0.02)

(0.00) Net income tax effect

(0.14)

(0.00) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.39

$ 0.62









Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income







Income from operations

$ 6,583

$ 9,686 Amortization of intangibles

79

156 Settlement of lawsuits

152

24 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(5)

(30) Gain on insurance

(197)

(20) Non-GAAP operating income

$ 6,612

$ 9,816









Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin







GAAP operating margin

17.1%

20.0% Amortization of intangibles

0.2%

0.3% Settlement of lawsuits

0.4%

0.0% Gain on sale of businesses and assets

0.0%

-0.1% Gain on insurance

-0.5%

0.0% Non-GAAP operating margin

17.2%

20.3%









Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 6,274

$ 10,273 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

605

1,021 Free cash flow

$ 5,669

$ 9,252

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

















For the Three Months





Ended December 31,





2020

2019 Revenues









Nightclubs

$ 25,197

$ 37,859

Bombshells

13,006

10,350

Other

195

185





$ 38,398

$ 48,394











Income (loss) from operations









Nightclubs

$ 8,495

$ 13,776

Bombshells

2,717

1,573

Other

(75)

(207)

General corporate

(4,554)

(5,456)





$ 6,583

$ 9,686

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)













































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 8,495

$ 2,717

$ (75)

$ (4,554)

$ 6,583

$ 13,776

$ 1,573

$ (207)

$ (5,456)

$ 9,686 Amortization of intangibles

47

4

28

-

79

57

4

95

-

156 Settlement of lawsuits

118

34

-

-

152

24

-

-

-

24 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

-

-

-

(5)

(5)

3

-

-

(33)

(30) Gain on insurance

(197)

-

-

-

(197)

(20)

-

-

-

(20) Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 8,463

$ 2,755

$ (47)

$ (4,559)

$ 6,612

$ 13,840

$ 1,577

$ (112)

$ (5,489)

$ 9,816









































GAAP operating margin

33.7%

20.9%

-38.5%

-11.9%

17.1%

36.4%

15.2%

-111.9%

-11.3%

20.0% Non-GAAP operating margin

33.6%

21.2%

-24.1%

-11.9%

17.2%

36.6%

15.2%

-60.5%

-11.3%

20.3%

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





















For the Three Months Ended







December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 9,509

$ 5,634 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash







provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

2,023

2,204

Deferred income tax benefit

-

(150)

Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(5)

(30)

Gain on debt extinguishment

(4,920)

-

Unrealized loss on equity securities

33

72

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

51

61

Doubtful accounts reversal on notes receivable

(93)

-

Noncash lease expense

421

329

Gain on insurance

(250)

(20)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

1,433

2,345



Inventories

(22)

(141)



Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

1,125

1,565



Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

(3,031)

(1,596)

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,274

10,273 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets

-

51 Proceeds from insurance

250

932 Proceeds from notes receivable

26

357 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets

(1,289)

(4,058)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,013)

(2,718) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from debt obligations

-

318 Payments on debt obligations

(1,745)

(2,081) Purchase of treasury stock

(1,794)

(6,441) Payment of dividends

(360)

(279) Distribution to noncontrolling interests

-

(10)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,899)

(8,493) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,362

(938) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

15,605

14,097 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 16,967

$ 13,159

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,









2020

2020

2019 ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,967

$ 15,605

$ 13,159

Accounts receivable, net

5,334

6,767

4,250

Current portion of notes receivable

211

201

659

Inventories

2,394

2,372

2,739

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,348

6,488

6,386

Assets held for sale

-

-

4,825



Total current assets

30,254

31,433

32,018 Property and equipment, net

180,548

181,383

183,657 Operating lease right-of-use assets

25,125

25,546

26,981 Notes receivable, net of current portion

2,965

2,908

4,149 Goodwill

45,686

45,686

53,630 Intangibles, net

73,149

73,077

75,795 Other assets

882

900

1,062





Total assets

$ 358,609

$ 360,933

$ 377,292



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 3,601

$ 4,799

$ 3,202

Accrued liabilities

13,100

14,573

13,759

Current portion of debt obligations, net

15,685

16,304

14,898

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,658

1,628

1,521



Total current liabilities

34,044

37,304

33,380 Deferred tax liability, net

20,390

20,390

21,508 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs

119,136

125,131

126,928 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

25,017

25,439

26,745 Other long-term liabilities

360

362

407



Total liabilities

198,947

208,626

208,968



















Commitments and contingencies































Equity















Preferred stock

-

-

-

Common stock

90

91

93

Additional paid-in capital

50,040

51,833

54,874

Retained earnings

110,080

100,797

113,523



Total RCIHH stockholders' equity

160,210

152,721

168,490

Noncontrolling interests

(548)

(414)

(166)



Total equity

159,662

152,307

168,324





Total liabilities and equity

$ 358,609

$ 360,933

$ 377,292

