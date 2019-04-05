RCI Supports Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of Christel House Open International Charity Golf Tournament

"Supporting our communities is one of the core values that makes up our DNA as an organization," said Olivier Chavy, president of RCI. "Year after year, the Christel House Open directly supports efforts to end the cycle of poverty for disadvantaged children all over the world and I am extremely proud that in my first few months as president of RCI, I have the opportunity to be involved and reinforce our continued commitment. We are thankful to all who continue to contribute in support of this tremendous cause."

The Christel House Open kicks off Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind., and continues through June in the following locations:

Saturday, May 18 in Palm Beach, Fla.

in Saturday, June 1 in Boonville, N.Y.

in Monday, June 10 in Kissimmee, Fla. , Myrtle Beach, S.C. , and Williamsburg, Va.

in , , and Monday, June 17 in Vista, Calif. , and the United Kingdom

in , and the Branson, Mo. (date to be announced)

Since its start in 2003, the tournament has raised more than $12 million, with 100 percent of the proceeds used for programs and services directly impacting children. All tournaments are hosted by timeshare companies and the sponsors and players are timeshare developers, vendors, and management companies.

Christel DeHaan, founder of Christel House International, retired as CEO of the organization in 2018. DeHaan also co-founded RCI in 1974. Former Indianapolis Mayor Bart Peterson took over as CEO at the start of 2019.

"I am looking forward to being part of the RCI Christel House Open for the first time this year. I know that it is an important and popular annual tradition within the timeshare industry, thanks in large part to our friends at RCI," said Peterson. "From their pivotal role in the launch of the tournament in 2003, to serving as the title sponsor for over a decade, RCI has been integral in helping us raise over $12 million throughout the tournament's history. Those funds have had an enormous impact on our work to transform the lives of impoverished children though the Christel House model, and we are truly grateful."

Established in 1998, CHI is a non-profit organization that builds and operates learning centers in impoverished neighborhoods around the globe. The charity's primary goal is to create sustainable social and educational impact through an approach that includes quality education, nutritious meals, regular healthcare, life skills training, character development, and college and career opportunities, as well as empowerment programs for parents and community members.

CHI currently aids over 5,100 students at its learning centers in the U.S. and abroad, including centers in Mexico, India and South Africa. The newest school, Christel House Jamaica, is scheduled to open in August 2020.

For more information, please visit christelhouse.org/events.

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, housing a unique portfolio of brands. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system, RCI offers its 3.8 million members access to more than 4,300 affiliated resorts in approximately 110 countries. RCI's luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection® program, is the world's largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI's portfolio of brands also includes Love Home Swap, one of the world's largest home exchange programs, DAE, a direct-to-member exchange company, and @Work International, a leading provider of property management systems. RCI is part of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND). For additional information visit our media center or rciaffiliates.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About Christel House International

The mission of Christel House is to transform the lives of impoverished children around the world—breaking the cycle of poverty and building self-sufficient, contributing members of society. A focus on academic excellence through a robust K–12 curriculum is combined with a strong character development program to give students the skills and competencies necessary to compete successfully in complex 21st Century society.

Much more than a school, Christel House was established in 1998 by Founder Christel DeHaan, and currently serves over 5,100 impoverished students through eight learning centers—located in India, Mexico, South Africa and the U.S.A. Christel House students maintain a 98% graduation exam pass rate, and the majority of its graduates go on to pursue higher education. They become productive citizens, and many secure employment with top multinational corporations. Christel House graduates are confident, hardworking, responsible and ethical, with a passion for giving back to their communities and caring for their families.

