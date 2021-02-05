RCI to File 1Q21 10-Q and Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) plans to file its 10-Q and report financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes February 9. The company also plans to hold a related conference call.

Call Details

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 , 4:30 PM ET

, Live Participant Phone Number: Toll Free 877-407-9210, International 201-689-8049

877-407-9210, International 201-689-8049 Live webcast, slides or replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/39831

Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 39831

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Contacts: Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

