BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, a leading real estate advisory firm, announced today that after leading the firm for 40 years, CEO Gadi Kaufmann has transitioned to the role of Chairman, promoting long-term colleagues and fellow members of the Executive Committee, Taylor Mammen and Adam Ducker, to CEOs of RCLCO's business units.

A video with Gadi, Taylor, and Adam reflecting on the transition is available here: https://www.rclco.com/press_releases/rclco-announces-generational-leadership-transition/

Adam Ducker, based in the Washington, DC area, will become Chief Executive Officer of RCLCO and oversee the firm's Real Estate Economics and Management Consulting practices. Adam joined RCLCO nearly 25 years ago and has grown up in the firm, with mentorship over the decades from a wide array of RCLCO managing directors, most of whom also have long legacies at RCLCO.

Taylor Mammen, based in Los Angeles, will become Chief Executive Officer of RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA), a wholly-owned division of RCLCO, which, building upon the firm's legacy of thought leadership and market analytics, advises institutional investors on real estate investments. In Taylor's 15-year history with the firm, he pioneered RCLCO's fast-growing investment advisory business, leading RFA to become a premier global institutional consulting and advisory practice.

The three will continue to serve as RCLCO's Executive Committee making day-to-day decisions regarding operations of the firm. Gadi reflected, "When my then partner and I took over management of the firm from Bob Lesser in the 1980s, RCLCO was a very different company. I am both proud of what we have accomplished and very excited for this next phase in the evolution of RCLCO and the opportunity for me to continue guiding RCLCO while having time to pursue other objectives in our strategic plan."

Taylor remarked, "Gadi's leadership has consistently and strategically grown and enhanced RCLCO through decades of industry change, innovation, and occasional turbulence—in large part due to his unmatched focus on serving clients. Both Adam and I inherit this client-service mindset and are excited by the opportunities to lead RCLCO and RFA as our clients' needs, and the industry as a whole, continue to evolve."

Adam notes, "While this is not exactly a co-CEO format, it is a shared leadership role which is unique. It reflects the very close and productive working relationship we have developed over the years, and our deep trust and respect for one another. We have mutually reinforcing strengths and a long track record of helping each other continue to grow these businesses."

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX. Learn more at www.rclco.com

About RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA)

Established in 2011 and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor since 2014, RFA (a wholly-owned division of RCLCO) advises institutional investors on real estate investments through its analytical rigor, highly customized client-centric service, and impassioned search for alignment. RFA's diverse and experienced team offers a differentiated approach to real estate investing to address the unique challenges faced by institutional investors through its focus on demand-driven investing, real estate operations, and partnership alignment.

SOURCE RCLCO

Related Links

https://www.rclco.com/

