RCLCO Fund Advisors Announce Promotion of Simon Soomekh to Managing Director

Soomekh has an extensive background in advising institutional investors on all aspects of complex real estate portfolios

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate consulting firm RCLCO Real Estate Consulting and affiliate RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA) announced today that Principal and Director of Investments Simon Soomekh has been promoted to the position of Managing Director.

"Simon has been a valued and trusted colleague, advisor, and leader for the past several years, furthering his contributions by taking the lead with a number of key human capital responsibilities this past year," said Taylor Mammen, Chief Executive Officer of RFA. "We are thrilled to have Simon join the ranks of senior leadership and are grateful for his many continued contributions to our growing team at RFA."

Simon advises clients on a wide range of portfolio and asset management issues, including investment performance reporting, hold/sell analyses, and business and project planning, and leads the review and selection of potential managers at RFA. Simon assists in managing relationships with institutional investor clients and serves as a key point of contact in developing project scope and parameters. He also leads recruiting, training, and mentoring of RFA's junior analysts and associates. Simon is also a key member responsible for the strategic implementation of RFA's best-in-class processes and procedures for investment underwriting and financial analyses.

Prior to joining RCLCO in 2014, Simon was a Senior Investment Associate for PM Realty Group assigned exclusively to American Realty Advisors commercial portfolios. During his tenure with PMRG/ARA, Simon was an integral member in closing over $530M in real estate acquisitions ranging from core to value-add deals. Prior to joining PMRG/ARA, Simon was involved with acquisitions and investments at a privately held real estate investment firm based in Beverly Hills. He has extensive experience sourcing, underwriting, and investing in commercial properties—most notably multifamily, retail, and office assets.

Simon received a BBA in Real Estate & Management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's undergraduate business program. He received a JD from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and an MBA from Loyola University Chicago Graduate School of Business. Simon is a licensed attorney in Illinois and California, and a licensed real estate broker in California. He is based in Los Angeles.

About RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA)

Established in 2011 and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor since 2014, RCLCO Fund Advisors advises institutional investors on real estate investments through its analytical rigor, highly customized client-centric service, and impassioned search for alignment. With over $97 billion in real estate assets under advisement, RFA's diverse and experienced team offers a differentiated approach to real estate investing to address the unique challenges faced by institutional investors through its focus on demand-driven investing, real estate operations, and partnership alignment. Learn more at www.rclco.com/rfa.

About RCLCO

RCLCO is the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, the public sector, and non-real estate companies and organizations seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. Our team leverages quantitative analytics and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over 55 years and thousands of projects, RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO has offices in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, and Washington, DC, and offers an array of consulting services across real estate economics and management consulting. Learn more at www.rclco.com.

Contact

April Roberts at IWPR Group

[email protected]

SOURCE RCLCO