RCLCO Real Estate Advisors "Best Minds In Real Estate" Podcast Highlights Success Stories Of Real Estate Leaders

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Conversations with the Best Minds in Real Estate" – the podcast by RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, a leading national real estate advisory firm, announced today that its November episode features a conversation between Karen Hollinger, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at AvalonBay Communities, and Charles Hewlett, Managing Director at RCLCO. In the episode, they discuss Hollinger's career journey from finance to real estate, gender equity within the technology and real estate sectors, and the lasting impacts of the pandemic on the rental apartment industry.

Started in 2019, "Conversations with the Best Minds in Real Estate" brings listeners illuminating monthly interviews with today's most relevant and motivating leaders throughout all corners of the real estate sector. Each episode features conversations with a key figure in the real estate and housing industry, highlighting the challenges they've faced, the lessons they've learned, and the key factors and decisions that led to their successes.

"Technology and innovation in real estate has certainly been accelerated in the pandemic out of necessity, but some of the best minds in real estate have been pushing the envelope in this regard for decades," said Charles Hewlett, Managing Director of RCLCO. "We wanted our listeners to hear from one of these best minds, Karen Hollinger, who has spent her career at the forefront of the intersection of technology and real estate at AvalonBay."

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and all your favorite podcast apps, and at https://www.rclco.com/publication/best-minds-karen-hollinger-svp-of-strategic-initiatives-avalonbay-communities

