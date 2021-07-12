RCLCO Releases 2021 Semiannual Report Identifying the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities

BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate consulting firm RCLCO released the results of their survey of the top-selling master-planned communities (MPCs) as of mid-year 2021. Read the report online: https://www.rclco.com/publication/the-top-selling-master-planned-communities-of-mid-year-2021/

Every year since 1994, RCLCO has conducted a national survey identifying the top-selling MPCs through a rigorous search of high-performing communities. The ranking is based on total home sales as reported by each individual community, and establishes updated rankings from the previously released year-end report, The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2020.

This initiative exists not only as a way to commend the most successful communities, but also as: a tool for monitoring the overall health of the for-sale housing industry; a means of locating markets with residential momentum; a process for highlighting trends affecting communities; and a medium through which to learn development best practices.

Key changes include:

The top-selling community in the country is Sarasota, Florida's Lakewood Ranch , with 1,535 sales through June, 83% ahead of last year's pace.

, with 1,535 sales through June, ahead of last year's pace. Home sales in the nation's Top-50 exceeded expectations in the first half of 2021, with a pace that indicates the potential for a 12% increase at year's end compared with 2020.

increase at year's end compared with 2020. This surge in new sales among the Top-50 is 20% above sales in the last mid-year report (note that MPCs which comprise the Top-50 change each year), and comes despite a tightening of new home inventory and reduced supply of components needed for new home construction.

above sales in the last mid-year report (note that MPCs which comprise the Top-50 change each year), and comes despite a tightening of new home inventory and reduced supply of components needed for new home construction. While many communities have indicated that builders are quickly running through lot allocations or even slowing new sales to meet existing needs, MPCs on this list still experienced an average individual increase of over 40% each compared to their prior period performance.

each compared to their prior period performance. 75% of sales within the Top-50 occurred in Florida , Texas , or Nevada . Florida was the top-ranked state in terms of total sales with 34%, followed by Texas with 30%.

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX. Learn more at www.rclco.com

SOURCE RCLCO

Related Links

https://www.rclco.com/

