RCT Endodontics Forms Non-Profit that Delivers Root Canal Therapy and Raises Oral Health Awareness

LAUREL, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCT Endodontics (RCT) forms a non-profit called Trident Save-a-Smile to give back to the communities they serve.

RCT sets out to make a local impact by partnering with health and dental organizations to provide a day of donated endodontic treatments to low-income residents.

On Saturday, May 15th, 2021, RCT Endodontics will be hosting its annual Save-a-Smile Day, which promises to meet hopeful patients with compassion, gratitude and positive energy. Save-a-Smile is organized in conjunction with the American Association of Endodontists' (AAE) Save-Your-Tooth month, whose mission is to encourage the public to "get in the tooth-saving spirit." This is RCT's third Save-a-Smile event and the dental community's response has been tremendous thus far. Over the past three years, they have partnered with Spanish Catholic Charities and, this year, they are proud to donate endodontic treatments to select private dental practices in Maryland as well.

RCT Endodontics' founder Dr. Ronald Taylor states, "This is our third year giving back to the community, and each year the outreach grows. We always look forward to this event! It is enriching to work with a team that is just as enthusiastic as I am to give back to the community."

Director of dental services at Spanish Catholic Charities, Dr. Lucciola Lambruschini, states, "RCT has set a high standard in specialty dental philanthropy. They understand the incredible value of service to the community and donates their time and resources generously. Many of our low-income patients who live in this country illegally decide to risk losing their teeth or go to an unlicensed clinic instead of coming forward for professional root canal treatment. Drs. Ronald Taylor and Adam Orgel were the first specialists to create such an event in Maryland. Each year, their team participates with such joy and had inspired other endodontist specialists as well. They genuinely have something special at their endo group."

For more information, visit https://www.rctendo.com/save-a-smile-2021/

