R&D Magazine's Annual Global R&D Funding Forecast Wins Coveted Folio Eddie Award

The Global R&D Funding Forecast is an annual report that contains exclusive research findings and analyses of the upcoming year and beyond. It features R&D insights for 100 countries, along with summaries of major industry sectors, academic research, worldwide technology regions, and detailed spending plans by U.S. government agencies and industry.

"It is especially gratifying to be recognized by our peers for our laser focus on data, even more so as our company launches a marketing platform based on data," said Bea Riemschneider, Editorial Director, R&D Magazine. Published as a service for scientists, engineers and research managers in preparation of their annual R&D budgets and the evaluation of the current R&D environment, this report has been produced since 1959 by R&D Magazine.

An exclusive preview of the 2019 Global R&D Funding Forecast will be presented at R&D's annual R&D 100 Conference on Nov. 15, 2018 at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando in Orlando, FL.

R&D Magazine is published by Advantage Business Marketing.

Since its founding in 1959 (under the name Industrial Research), R&D Magazine has served research scientists, engineers and technical staff members at government, academic and industrial laboratories around the world. R&D and rdmag.com provide timely, informative news and useful technical articles that broaden our readers' knowledge of the R&D industry and improve the quality of their work. R&D features the latest technology, products and equipment used in laboratory research.

Advantage Business Marketing helps more than one million innovators at science, design engineering and manufacturing companies innovate and and procure new technologies that give them a competitive advantage. Advantage leverages proprietary behavioral-data intelligence to strengthen brand awareness, provide thought leadership, drive traffic and deliver qualified leads.

