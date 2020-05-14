RDA Launches Digital Platform Optimization Services

RDA's new Optimization Services are designed to accelerate platform value and continuous improvement. These 'quick win' engagements and monthly services are not only affordable, but also aligned with the way enterprise teams build digital capabilities and experiences. RDA has specifically designed a set of services for enterprises that are currently using or considering digital platforms and e-commerce engines such as Microsoft, Sitecore®, UiPath, Coveo, Shopify, and EpiServer. The focus of these services is to make your team productive immediately.

RDA's new Optimization Services equip Marketing and IT teams with the following:

Platform Adoption & Digital Roadmap Workshops

Build digital road maps with technical depth, agility and platform confidence

Data Analytics Services

Ongoing customer data insights and KPI reviews

Enhancement Services

Full-service capabilities on a part-time capacity in order to maintain feature enhancements

Application Managed Services

Platform performance, security, remediation, and ongoing support

Retainer Services

Proactive expert services for training and small feature updates and fixes

Peak Personalization

4-week program to deploy website personalization with confidence

Google Tag Manager

3-week program to synchronize website analytics without development support

Training Services

Custom virtual training videos to strengthen digital capabilities

"Our new catalog of optimization services is amazing. We will continue to innovate with leading digital platforms to ensure that RDA's services are easier to consume, maximize the value of our client's investments and align with business-led technology roadmaps," says Cole.

About RDA

As a leading provider of digital experience and intelligent automation platforms, RDA enables enterprise teams to capture new revenue and drive out unnecessary cost. Leading brands––including Five Guys, Pandora, Kimberly-Clark, Tessco, Acuity Brands, and Georgia Pacific – have trusted RDA to drive new channels of revenue while becoming more competitively agile. RDA is an award-winning Sitecore Platinum Partner, 4X Microsoft Gold Partner of the Year, Salesforce Consulting Partner, and UiPath Gold Partner. Visit www.rdacorp.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE RDA

Related Links

https://www.rdacorp.com/

