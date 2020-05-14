RDA Launches Digital Platform Optimization Services
Optimization services designed to help enterprises conserve cash while building agility into their operations
May 14, 2020, 14:00 ET
HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RDA, a 33-year proven leader in digital experience and intelligent automation platforms, has launched new optimization services to help enterprises quickly unlock the value of their digital investments.
"As business leaders we know we need to evolve, and Covid-19 has made that evolution urgent. Now more than ever, enterprises must think digital with personalization when designing every interaction with their customers. Beyond that, we need quick, low-cost actions that return results now," says Tom Cole, President and CEO of RDA.
RDA's new Optimization Services are designed to accelerate platform value and continuous improvement. These 'quick win' engagements and monthly services are not only affordable, but also aligned with the way enterprise teams build digital capabilities and experiences. RDA has specifically designed a set of services for enterprises that are currently using or considering digital platforms and e-commerce engines such as Microsoft, Sitecore®, UiPath, Coveo, Shopify, and EpiServer. The focus of these services is to make your team productive immediately.
RDA's new Optimization Services equip Marketing and IT teams with the following:
- Platform Adoption & Digital Roadmap Workshops
Build digital road maps with technical depth, agility and platform confidence
- Data Analytics Services
Ongoing customer data insights and KPI reviews
- Enhancement Services
Full-service capabilities on a part-time capacity in order to maintain feature enhancements
- Application Managed Services
Platform performance, security, remediation, and ongoing support
- Retainer Services
Proactive expert services for training and small feature updates and fixes
- Peak Personalization
4-week program to deploy website personalization with confidence
- Google Tag Manager
3-week program to synchronize website analytics without development support
- Training Services
Custom virtual training videos to strengthen digital capabilities
"Our new catalog of optimization services is amazing. We will continue to innovate with leading digital platforms to ensure that RDA's services are easier to consume, maximize the value of our client's investments and align with business-led technology roadmaps," says Cole.
About RDA
As a leading provider of digital experience and intelligent automation platforms, RDA enables enterprise teams to capture new revenue and drive out unnecessary cost. Leading brands––including Five Guys, Pandora, Kimberly-Clark, Tessco, Acuity Brands, and Georgia Pacific – have trusted RDA to drive new channels of revenue while becoming more competitively agile. RDA is an award-winning Sitecore Platinum Partner, 4X Microsoft Gold Partner of the Year, Salesforce Consulting Partner, and UiPath Gold Partner. Visit www.rdacorp.com.
