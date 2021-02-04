RDA's Jaina Baumgartner, Kaitlyn Natchez, Ken McAndrews and Walt Rolle Named Sitecore Most Valuable Professional

Recognizing professionals who deliver outstanding customer experiences through shared expertise on Sitecore's products, the 2021 MVP program draws from a community of 12,000 certified developers and over 20,000 active participants.

"Our MVPs are passionate about sharing their knowledge and expertise. They continue to be very active in the Sitecore community and have become the architects of our complimentary Sitecore workshops. They help our customers build a vison of what is possible as well as navigate important technical decisions," said Tom Cole, CEO of RDA.

"The 2021 Sitecore MVPs consist of stellar individuals who demonstrated incredible commitment to the Sitecore community during a challenging year which didn't allow for in-person engagement," said Tom De Ridder, CTO of Sitecore. "The 284 MVPs stepped up to the plate to bring critical knowledge and insights for the greater community through virtual channels. We are especially pleased to celebrate this group in the program's 15th year."

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP site: http://mvp.sitecore.com.

About RDA

RDA engineers digital confidence. As a leading provider of digital experience and intelligent automation platforms, RDA enables enterprise teams to capture new revenue and drive out unnecessary cost. Leading brands – including Five Guys, Pandora, Kimberly-Clark, Tessco, Acuity Brands, and Georgia Pacific – have trusted RDA to drive new channels of revenue while becoming more agile. RDA is an award-winning Sitecore Platinum Partner, 4X Microsoft Gold Partner of the Year, Salesforce Consulting Partner, and UiPath Gold Partner. Visit www.rdacorp.com

