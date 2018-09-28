RDG Global CEO Richard Gossett to Host Fundraiser for State Senate Candidate

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gossett, the president and CEO of International apparel design and marketing company RDG Global, is set to host a fundraiser on October 28 at his Bronxville residence for New York State senate democratic candidate Alessandra Biaggi. Biaggi, a 32 year old attorney from nearby Pelham, recently declared victory over her District 34 incumbent in the primary — and Gossett believes she has what it takes to go the distance.

"Alessandra represents the future of women in politics and I think she has the potential to become a national figure," Gossett notes.

To help ensure she does go the distance, Gossett is hosting members of the community, friends, and family at an intimate lunch with Biaggi. Invited guests will get to meet the Democratic challenger and listen to her speak on issues that directly affect them and the community. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Biaggi's campaign.

For Gossett, it's personal. A longtime board member and fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club in Mount Vernon, Gossett was drawn to Biaggi's platform: one that includes expanding voting rights, fully funding public schools, access to affordable childcare and healthcare, fighting domestic violence and gun violence, reproductive justice, environmental sustainability, and protections against sexual abuse, assault, and harassment. Gossett's own daughter, Olivia Gossett Cooper, has a Master's in sustainability, and assists Biaggi on crafting her sustainability platform.

Gossett's home in Bronxville is just a stone's throw away from Mount Vernon, where Biaggi was born. The two share a dedication to their community — and to effecting change at a local level first. "For me, it's just as important to focus on the immediate needs of here and now as it is to focus on long-term goals. My company's mission statement is, after all, "Improve what is, and create what's next."

