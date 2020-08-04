RDI Diamonds Selects Zillion as Its Exclusive Insurance Partner

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RDI Diamonds, one of the largest premier diamond suppliers, has exclusively partnered with leading insurtech Zillion to offer immediate Personal Jewelry Insurance with preferred rates at the point of sale. The partnership provides a valuable differentiation benefit, lower premiums and an easy insurance experience for customers that purchase RDI diamonds, including its Rare & Forever Diamonds, natural diamonds that are hand-selected for their highest quality and consistency. It represents an important step in modernizing the jewelry industry to better serve customers.

Consumers receive Zillion's special offer of insurance and 1-Click, hassle-free insurance protection via text while in-store or from within their jeweler's eCommerce shopping cart. It provides immediate protection on their RDI and Rare & Forever purchases without completing lengthy and burdensome insurance applications.

Retail jewelers benefit, too, by combining the sale of superior diamonds with customer peace of mind and an enhanced claims replacement process.

"We are dedicated to raising the bar and setting new standards by providing exceptional diamonds and services to consumers and the jewelers they buy from," said Michael Indelicato, CEO and president of RDI Diamonds. "Our partnership with Zillion, a leader in the Personal Jewelry Insurance marketplace, reflects our mutual commitment to meeting the needs of today's discerning customers and jewelers by offering them a valuable service, saving them time and providing peace of mind."

"Personal Jewelry Insurance was in dire need of modernization, and our approach to help it evolve by vastly improving the customer experience marries well with RDI and its Rare & Forever Diamonds," said Adam Black, Managing Director of Zillion. "We are excited that together we can offer great value and benefits to the purchasers of exclusive jewelry, and continue to provide one-of-a-kind solutions with enhanced service value to help jewelers meet the buying preferences of today's customer."

About RDI Diamonds

Since starting a jewelry business in his mother's basement in 1992, Michael Indelicato has grown RDI Diamonds® into one of the largest suppliers of premier diamonds. The company prides itself on quality, attention to detail, honesty, and fairness. It currently works with more than 4,000 jewelers in the U.S. and Canada on stock and memo diamond orders. RDI Diamonds employs more than 100 people. It is headquartered in Rochester, New York and has a satellite office location in New York City. For more information on RDI Diamonds call 1-800-874-8768 or email [email protected] and [email protected].

About Zillion

Zillion (myzillion.com) is an insurtech company reinventing personal jewelry insurance by providing 1-click insurance at point of sale, in seconds, right from a smartphone. In partnership with leading point of sale and eCommerce solutions, Zillion's technology platform helps jewelers increase their service value to customers by enabling immediate insurance protection. Customers can now "wear their jewelry with confidence" knowing they are protected. Zillion's insurance customers are backed by AXA XL, one of the largest insurers in the world and rated A+ Superior by A.M. Best.

