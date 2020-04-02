RDIF Calls for International Cooperation to Fight Coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic is the global challenge, which can only be dealt with through all-encompassing international cooperation including the partnerships of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

RDIF is helping fight coronavirus worldwide, utilising its network of partnerships in 18 countries, including the United States.

Thanks to our international partners – including those in the U.S. – RDIF is investing in the production of testing systems, medicines and the medical equipment needed to combat coronavirus.

RDIF has been a reliable partner for U.S. companies over many years and has consistently called for dialogue between Russia and the United States. Today such dialogue is critically important to successfully confront the coronavirus globally. That is why RDIF paid half of the cost of providing medical supplies for clinics, hospitals and laboratories in New York. We are also working with U.S. companies to deliver supplies from the U.S. to Russia should they be needed, and several U.S. partners have offered to pay for half of the cost.

The Fund, together with Russian state institutions and other organizations, is working tirelessly to deliver equipment and supplies needed to fight coronavirus to Russia from China, the U.S., Japan, UAE and other countries. RDIF has already received the first deliveries from China and Japan and directed them to Russian laboratories, clinics and hospitals.

SOURCE Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)