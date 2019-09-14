Re-Bath Ranked as One of America's Top Remodelers by Qualified Remodeler Magazine

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath , the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling company, is pleased to announce its recognition on Qualified Remodeler's 2019 Top 500 list for the third consecutive year. The one-stop-shop remodeler credits its people, expertise, industry reputation, and varied product offerings to its prestigious ranking as No. 2 National Company and No. 7 overall.

"We are honored to be recognized by Qualified Remodeler as a top-ranked company in this space. I am very proud to be associated with the more than 1,200 talented people in our organization, our franchise owners, their staff, our company owned stores, our manufacturing team, and our support teams at the corporate office who have all contributed to this accomplishment," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "It's their commitment to delivering an effortless customer experience that sets this company apart. And, to our customers, thank you for trusting Re-Bath with your bathroom remodeling needs, we are honored that you chose us. We remain committed to providing an effortless remodeling experience, leaving our customers with a bathroom they love."

Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected brand known for providing expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.

When hiring Re-Bath, expect a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath's team of complete bathroom remodeling professionals will deliver the style you want you want at the budget you need, and never allows functionality to compromise beautiful design.

Today, Re-Bath serves more than 100 cities across 43 states and is the nation's largest franchised remodeling business.

To learn more about Re-Bath and your bathroom remodeling needs, visit https://www.rebath.com/.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to nearly 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, kmcnamara@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Re-Bath

Related Links

https://www.rebath.com

