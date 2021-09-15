The kit won the 2020 A'Design Award in the Sustainable and Green Design category. In 2020, NT$1.75 million was raised for the kit on the Taiwanese crowdfunding platform Zeczec. In September 2021, a new round of fundraising was orchestrated on the well-known crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. The program has to date raised more funds than expected and the amount continues to rise.

The easy-to-use patented solution can greatly reduce the time required for producing organic compost while promoting the recycling of waste. It normally takes 3-6 months to generate compost using traditional methods, while, during the process, one has to put up with unpleasant odors and do battle with all manner of insects. As a result, environmentally conscious consumers who are looking for home gardening solutions choose the RE Green Zero Waste Composter Kit for Urban Gardeners. Based on the aerated composting technology, the kit cuts the time to make compost by over 50% while the organic output is more than twice that of commonly available commercial composters. Overall cost is reduced by over 50%. In addition to promoting resource recycling, the environment-friendly solution also returns probiotics to the soil.

By leveraging the company founder's experience in R&D and entrepreneurship, Enviro Idea aims to address environmental challenges and boost the value of environmental sustainability. With the specially designed composting kit, the firm plans to create a template for other similarly-placed environmentally-friendly programs.

With the assistance of tutors from the Youth Entrepreneurship Center, in tandem with the subsidies provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs through the Small Business Innovation Research program in combination with the crowdfunding efforts, the kit has received higher than expected financial support for R&D and production, while also successfully solving several challenges encountered along the way. The composter kit is already being hailed as an excellent and viable solution by urban gardeners far and wide, while making a contribution to the effort to render home gardening into an even more fun activity as well as contribute to environmental protection efforts.

Kickstarter website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/regreen/re-green-zero-waste-composter-kit-for-urban-gardeners

SOURCE Industry Accelerator & Incubation Center of Chung Yuan Christian University