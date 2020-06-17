Re-Teck Explores Opportunity to Assist Brazil in Developing Circular Economy

DALLAS, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck executives met with Brazilian Senator, Luis Carlos Heinze, at the invitation and under the organization of the CEO, Luciana Figueras, of the Governmental and Institutional Relations Company "Tomorrow Gestão", to discuss Project Bill 3592 and the opportunities it creates in advancing a circular economy within Brazil. Re-Teck, a member of the Li Tong Group and a global leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management Solutions, works with countries, businesses, and communities to increase environmental sustainability by reducing waste through repurposing, reusing, and recycling. Mr. Heinze is taking a leading role in Environmental Actions in Brazil as he recognizes his country's need to improve recycling processes and has authored Project Bill 3592 as a means of achieving environmental goals.

"As the amount of e-waste is expected to surpass 52 million tons by 2021, it is imperative that countries and businesses are proactive in creating processes to repurpose, reuse and recycle electronic devices. When improper recycling practices are used, communities are susceptible to hazardous and toxic emissions from burning electronics or groundwater contamination from landfill disposal," noted Walker Wu, General Manager of Re-Teck Brazil. Circular economy also causes us to consider original manufacturing components, as well. Concerns over the availability of raw materials and rising prices have caused many Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to rethink their uses of repurposed components in original product development, mentioned Marcelo Cairolli, Vice President of Business Development at Re-Teck in Central and South America.

Project Bill 3592 would provide incentives for manufacturers to utilize repurposed components in the manufacture of new products and transform the current Recycling, Reverse Logistics and Circular Economy processes. This bill would help create recycling regulations that generate awareness, attract global investors, and create jobs. Re-Teck has initiated a conversation with Brazilian leaders to share their expertise in circular economy creation and management.

About Re-Teck & Li Tong Group

Re-Teck, a certified worldwide reverse logistics recycler, is R2 certified, fully compliant with local laws and regulations and holds the following certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 in Brazil.

Re-Teck has U.S. facilities in Texas and California.



