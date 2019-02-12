Re-Teck Selected by Rebuilding Our Heroes

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a member of the Li Tong Group with regional facilities in Grand Prairie, Texas; Milpitas, California and US headquarters in Redwood City, California, is a global market leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), enterprises, government, schools and consumers. Re-Teck was selected by Rebuilding Our Heroes as the preferred vendor for materials to construct eco-friendly mini-homes built by veterans for veterans. The partnership is fitting for both organizations whose focus is on reclaiming, repurposing, and recycling in order to create a better life for others.

Adam Davidson, President & Co-Founder of Rebuilding Our Heroes, stated, "Our organization is committed to hiring and housing veterans by creating space conscious affordable housing. The first community will be constructed in Texas. We are encouraging others to join the movement including school districts, military bases, corporations, and organizations by collecting and donating their used electronics to generate funds in order to expand the construction of our mini-home communities nationwide."

"We are committed to researching and developing with Re-Teck construction methods that educate people on the use of reclaimed, recycled and biodegradable materials," stated Michael Emerson, Director of Construction for Rebuilding Our Heroes. "We will become the incubator for some of the most innovative construction processes in the future specific to that industry."

For more information on Re-Teck, visit www.re-teck.com. For more information about Rebuilding Our Heroes, visit www.rebuildingourheroes.org.

About Re-Teck & Li Tong Group

Re-Teck is a member of Li Tong Group (LTG). LTG is the global market leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management (RSCM) solutions for OEMs, enterprises, government, and consumers for the reuse, remanufacture and recovery (3R) of both Post-Industrial Recovery (PIR) and Post-Consumer Recycling (PCR) and hi-tech products and components including mobile devices, smart devices, big-data network and telecom equipment. In the past 19 years, LTG has developed a global network of 20+ wholly owned facilities across North America, APAC, EU, MEA and Latin America, which currently serves more than 100 customers and employs more than 1,200 people worldwide. It has an extensive patent portfolio for innovative methods and automated systems of digital processing and reclamation technologies.

Media Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

margaret@thetimegroup.net

817-403-0866

SOURCE Re-Teck

Related Links

https://www.re-teck.com

