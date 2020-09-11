Re-Teck Set to Provide Wireless Carriers Support and Consultation Throughout Network Migrations

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a global leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management solutions, is reaching out to rural carriers responding to the Secure and Trusted Communications Act requiring removal and replacement of network equipment made by Huawei and ZTE. Re-Teck, a fellow Competitive Carrier Association (CCA) member, is providing free consultation through one-on-one teleconference meetings to assist in securely dismantling and recovering potential value out of the de-installed assets. Re-Teck is the partner of choice for Electronics Recycling and IT Asset Management by the world's top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). With over 20 years of experience, 26 global facilities and over 100 enterprise customers, Re-Teck is R2 certified which ensures the quality, transparency and environmental and social responsibility of electronics recycling facilities.

As carriers make the required changes to their networks, they may overlook the opportunity to repurpose, reuse and recycle the removed components. Re-Teck's expertise in Post-Industrial Recovery and Post- Consumer Recycling of telecom equipment, mobile and smart devices creates a synergistic relationship allowing carriers to retain potential value from the equipment by harvesting vital electronic components.

Re-Teck is scheduling and providing lunch for one-on-one Zoom teleconferences with carriers to discuss options for their obsolete equipment. To schedule a time, contact Margaret McKoin at 817.403.0866 or email at [email protected]. For more information on Re-Teck, visit https://www.re-teck.com/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ReTeckUSA/, on Instagram @reteckusa or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

[email protected]

1-817-403-0866

SOURCE Re-Teck

