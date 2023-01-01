re:3D Releases UltiMachine ArchiMajor 32bit PCB in New Gigabot & Terabot 3D Printers to Boost Supply Chain Resiliency

HOUSTON, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- re:3D, Inc. is pleased to announce the inclusion of UltiMachine's ArchiMajor 32bit control board and transition to Klipper firmware with the launch of Gigabot 4, Terabot 4, GigabotX 2 and TerabotX 2. The advanced board features eight integrated stepper motor drivers, three heater outputs, five thermocouple inputs, four controllable fans and eight endstops. The PCB and Raspberry Pi touchscreen controller are housed inside a 16" electrical enclosure which combine to control an agile software stack with web capabilities. Not only does this board increase Gigabot & Terabot processing power, but it supports better control of re:3D's supply chain and electronics quality with a strong US manufacturing partner.

"As a US based company, UltiMachine enjoys designing custom solutions to enable open-source US 3D Printer OEMs to enhance their offerings and scale," says Johnny Russell, UltiMachine's CEO.

"Installing the UltiMachine ArchiMajor 32bit PCB was a critical evolution in the Gigabot & Gigabot X portfolio," says re:3D Co-founder and Catalyst, Samantha Snabes. "Not only does the board offer increased performance, it has been critical in our transition to Klipper firmware, a front mounted touchscreen, and wifi connectivity while providing the customer with increased capability for open source modifications. Our relationship with UltiMachine has been critical in ensuring supply chain resiliency."

To learn more about all the new features in the Gigabot 4, Terabot 4, GigabotX 2 and TerabotX 2 3D printers, visit: https://re3d.org/2023gigalaunch/

About re:3D

re:3D® Inc. consists of a group of explorers committed to decimating the cost & scale barriers to industrial 3D printing. Having pioneered the world's first and most affordable, human-scale industrial 3D printer, re:3D likewise is creating large scale, affordable 3D printers printing from pellets, regrind, and flake plastic waste. Beyond creating 3D printers for customers in over 50 countries, re:3D offers 3D printing contract services, consulting, design and education services. For more information on re:3D, visit www.re3d.org .

About UltiMachine

UltiMachine is a leading 3D Printer component manufacturer who develops systems that drive additive manufacturing, specializing in electronics and consumables. For more information visit https://ultimachine.com/ .

