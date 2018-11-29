REACHING New Website Comes to Life, Now Offers 20% OFF on Hydro Flasks Stainless Steel Water Bottles Until Dec 31, 2018

NINGBO, China, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- REACHING, a leading manufacturer of mugs, bottles, flasks, and shakers, today launched its new website, laikoe.com. REACHING is currently trading under the trademark LaiKoe, and the new website is part of REACHING strategic plan to reach out to its global clients.

The new website is user-friendly, compatible with different browsers and devices, highlighting details about REACHING, manufacturing capability, and products. REACHING's new website has four distinct sections, focusing on company history, product classification, resource center and contact us page.

"Launching a new website is part of REACHING's strategic plan to connect with our global clients by giving them the opportunity to understand what we offer and contact our sales support easily," said Mike, REACHING founder. "Starting today, REACHING will offer 20% OFF on all new orders for hydro flasks stainless steel water bottle until December 31, 2018."

Currently, REACHING offers a range of products such as a hydro flask, stainless steel water bottle, steel insulated tumbler, steel tumbler with lid and straw, wine tumbler, wine growler, vacuum flask, plastic sports water bottle, plastic coffee tumbler and clear tumbler with straw.

The products are available on REACHING's official website, and clients can place orders from the site. Even the OEM and ODM clients can order for custom made products directly from the website.

Also available on the website, are the certifications, both BS EN 12546-1-2000 and safety testing standards.

A 24/7 technical support, catalogs, and resource center (blogs) will help clients to understand REACHING scope of business. Through the website, REACHING clients will get updates and news on the company's progress and offers.

About REACHING

REACHING is a leading Chinese manufacturer of insulated stainless steel travel mugs, coffee tumblers, hydro flasks, sports water bottles, wine tumblers, and wine growlers, among other products.

For over 20 years, REACHING has been manufacturing standard and customs made mugs, bottles, flasks, and shakers. It can support both ODM and OEM clients.

Through R&D, REACHING adheres to strict quality control (QC), producing products that are SGS and FDA /LFGB compliant, with BPA Free, Phthalate Free, and Lead-Free.

Currently, REACHING uses LaiKoe as a trademark name that was officially registered in the U.S.A. in November 2018. It exports products to North America, Europe, East South Asia, and Russia markets.

For more information:

Contact person: Mike (Founder)

Email: master@reaching.cn

Phone no.: +86-13600625893

Website: https://www.laikoe.com

