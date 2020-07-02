Reactive Diluents Market by Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reactive Diluents Market by Type (Aliphatic, Aromatic, Cycloaliphatic), Application (Paints & Coatings, Composites, Adhesives & Sealants), Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The reactive diluents market size was USD 992.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,309.3 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2025.



The market is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for paints and coatings, especially from the construction and automotive industries and the demand for composites from electronics, aerospace, and wind turbine industries. However, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, stringent regulations related to the production of epoxy resin and the volatile price of raw materials of epoxy resin can restrain the growth of the market.

The aliphatic reactive diluent type is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The aliphatic type is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the reactive diluents market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the widespread use of aliphatic reactive diluents in major end-use industries, such as building & construction and automotive. This widespread use is due to the low cost of raw materials. The manufacturing process for aliphatic reactive diluents is also simple.

The paints & coatings segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By application, the reactive diluents market is majorly divided into paints & coatings, composites, adhesives & sealants, and others. The paints & coatings application is expected to account for the largest share of the reactive diluents market. The consumption of reactive diluents in this application is high due to their superior properties, such as low VOC content, low viscosity, chemical resistance, and superior mechanical and electrical properties.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing industrialization and urbanization. The increasing developments in the building & construction and automotive industries and the growing use of composites in emerging countries of the region are providing huge growth opportunities for the reactive diluents market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Reactive Diluents Market

4.2 Reactive Diluents Market, by Type

4.3 Reactive Diluents Market, by Application

4.4 Reactive Diluents Market, by Key Countries

4.5 Apac Reactive Diluents Market, by Application and Country, 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Global Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Composite Materials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Popularity of Alternative Resins

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulations Related to the Production of Epoxy Resin

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatile Price of Raw Materials of Epoxy Resin

5.3 Porter'S Five Forces

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Reactive Diluents Market

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Global Gdp Trends and Forecasts

5.5.2 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.6.1 Methodology

5.6.2 Patents Applied and Registered

6 Reactive Diluents Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aliphatic Reactive Diluents

6.2.1 most Widely Consumed Reactive Diluent Type

6.3 Aromatic Reactive Diluents

6.3.1 Different Molecular Structure Lead to Improved Viscosity

6.4 Cycloaliphatic Reactive Diluents

6.4.1 Provide Increased Viscosity Reduction in Formulations

7 Reactive Diluents Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paints & Coatings

7.2.1 Largest Application of Reactive Diluents

7.3 Composites

7.3.1 Growing Usage of Composite Materials As a Substitute for Traditional Products to Boost the Market

7.4 Adhesives & Sealants

7.4.1 Extensive Use of Epoxy Adhesives As Structural Adhesives to Drive the Market

7.5 Others

8 Reactive Diluents Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Apac

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Paints and Coatings to have a Positive Impact on the Market

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 Growing Construction and Composites Sectors to Propel the Market

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.3.1 Increasing Automobile Production to Boost the Market

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 South Korea'S Economic Growth Driving the Reactive Diluents Market

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Australia to Register the Slowest Growth in the Apac Reactive Diluents Market

8.2.6 Rest of Apac

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Composites and Paints & Coatings Applications to Drive the Reactive Diluents Market

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Recovery of the Country'S Economy Favorable for Market Growth

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 Construction and Automobile Industries to help in the Market Growth

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 Presence of a Strong Industrial Base Likely to Drive the Market

8.4.2 France

8.4.2.1 Growing Paints & Coating Application to Boost the Market

8.4.3 UK

8.4.3.1 Growth of the Construction Sector to Spur the Demand for Reactive Diluents

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.4.1 Paints & Coatings Application to Fuel the Market

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.5.1 Growth of Various Industries to Propel the Market in the Country

8.4.6 Russia

8.4.6.1 Automotive and Construction Sectors to Contribute to the Market Growth

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure to Spur the Demand for Reactive Diluents

8.5.2 Uae

8.5.2.1 Uae'S Growing Infrastructure to Drive the Reactive Diluents Demand

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 Increased Investment in Construction Industry Boosting the Market

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 a Lucrative Market for Reactive Diluents with a Growing Industrial Sector

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Recovery in Argentina'S Economy to Favor the Growth of the Reactive Diluents Market

8.6.3 Rest of South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Players

9.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

9.3 Ranking of Key Players

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 New Product Launch

9.4.2 Investment & Expansion

9.4.3 Partnership

10 Company Profile

10.1 Hexion

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 Swot Analysis

10.1.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.1.6 Right to Win

10.2 Huntsman

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Products Offered

10.2.3 Recent Developments

10.2.4 Swot Analysis

10.2.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.2.6 Right to Win

10.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Products Offered

10.3.3 Swot Analysis

10.3.4 Current Focus and Strategies

10.3.5 Right to Win

10.4 Kukdo Chemicals

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Products Offered

10.4.3 Recent Developments

10.4.4 Swot Analysis

10.4.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.4.6 Right to Win

10.5 Evonik Industries

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Products Offered

10.5.3 Recent Developments

10.5.4 Swot Analysis

10.5.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.5.6 Right to Win

10.6 Adeka Corporation

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Products Offered

10.6.3 Publisher View

10.7 Cargill

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 Products Offered

10.7.3 Publisher View

10.8 Ems-Griltech

10.8.1 Business Overview

10.8.2 Products Offered

10.8.3 Publisher View

10.9 Olin Corporation

10.9.1 Business Overview

10.9.2 Products Offered

10.9.3 Publisher View

10.10 Sachem

10.10.1 Business Overview

10.10.2 Products Offered

10.10.3 Publisher View

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Atul

10.11.2 Arkema

10.11.3 Bluestar Wuxi Petrochemical

10.11.4 Cardolite

10.11.5 Dic Corporation

10.11.6 Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company

10.11.7 Ipox Chemicals

10.11.8 King Industries

10.11.9 Leuna-Harze

10.11.10 Royce

10.11.11 Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

10.11.12 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

10.11.13 Basf SE

10.11.14 Geo Specialty Chemicals

10.11.15 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

