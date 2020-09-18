"Read an Ebook Day" Unites Booklovers Around the World

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During a year when out-of-home entertainment is limited because of the pandemic, ebooks are more needed than ever to find adventure and transport readers to different worlds. On September 18, booklovers around the world are doing just that by participating in Read an Ebook Day . This international holiday, in its seventh year, has sparked celebrations encouraging readers to enjoy an ebook and share their love for reading via social media.

Read an Ebook Day was created to recognize the ease and convenience of digital reading and modern storytelling. To participate, readers choose an ebook then join the conversation on social media by sharing what they're reading and why they love ebooks using the hashtag #ebookLove. Readers can find ebooks from retail outlets and other internet sources, and also join millions in borrowing an ebook from their local public library for free through Libby , the award-winning reading app. Participants who post with #ebookLove have the chance to win free Libby apparel from shop.overdrive.com.

"On September 18th, we look forward to specifically celebrating Read an Ebook Day, because this exciting format allows people to carry books in their pockets, provides books in special fonts for folks with dyslexia, and lets anyone get a book at any time of the day or night," said Shelia Mawdsley, North Canton Public Library (Ohio) Reference Librarian and Adult Programmer. "The North Canton Public Library has a lot of #ebookLove, and we want to share that with our community."

"I believe that ebooks and e-readers are the best thing that has happened for book lovers since the invention of the Gutenberg Press," stated a participant on the Read an Ebook Day website. "Truly a wonderful societal and technical advance."

Ebooks enable readers to take their favorite stories and authors with them on a variety of devices. Through the Libby app, users may browse their public library's digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. Compatible with all major computers and devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™, Windows®, Libby also enables "send to Kindle®" devices and apps [US only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees.

Visit readanebookday.com to see suggested titles, listen to author interviews and join the conversation. Read an Ebook Day was created by OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide.

