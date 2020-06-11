READ NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Finjan Holdings, Inc. - FNJN

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC , a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Finjan Holdings, Inc. ("Finjan or the "Company") (NYSE: FNJN) relating to its sale to CFIP Goldfish Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Finjan shareholders will receive $1.55 in cash for each share of Finjan common stock owned.

The investigation focuses on whether Finjan Holdings, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Click here for more information https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/finjan-holdings-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in Finjan Holdings, Inc. and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2020 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

