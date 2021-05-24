Readdle releases Fluix 3.0 - the newest version of the no-code platform that helps companies and their teams to focus on meaningful work, while Fluix automates the rest

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, companies and people around the world have struggled to spend all of their time effectively. It's all too easy to get caught up in neverending routines and paperwork, complicated approval processes and bureaucracy.

Since 2014, Fluix has focussed on simplifying the lives of hundreds of companies and hundreds of thousands of people around the world - powering automation, digitization, and optimization of their business and document processes.

Riding the wave of the demand to automate business processes for all these years, Fluix has continuously evolved, based on extensive use-case research and the expertise it has garnered from the success of its parent company, Readdle, whose consumer applications are used by more than 150 million people.

The idea for this change came from one important observation that the Fluix team noted from conversations with customers:

"To automate any business process in a company, you need to be pretty tech-savvy. Most of the people responsible for automation and digitization in companies were IT people. Regular 'non-techie' people were not able to automate anything - it was always either too complicated, or too unclear as to how to go about it."

Using new functionality called TaskStream, Fluix customers can now easily build workflows to assign tasks to team members, get quick approvals, or benefit from effortless data gathering. Even the most complex tasks and processes can be fully automated and streamlined!

Best of all, the combination of a no-code environment with a user-friendly interface means that now literally anyone can use Fluix - regardless of their level of tech expertise.



One thing that hasn't changed is the world-class customer service Fluix customers know and love!



"Fluix 3.0 is the biggest release we've ever had, and a great challenge for us - because we aim to positively disrupt the way companies of any size work with their documents and tasks. Our vision resulted in a platform that solves the main pain-points of office and field teams that keep safety and compliance as their top priorities," says Igor Zhadanov, co-founder of Readdle and CEO of Fluix.

To-date, Fluix has helped hundreds of companies around the world to embrace the benefits of working with digital documents and optimizing their workflows. Fluix was recognized in Gartner's Digital Markets 2020 reports and named a leader in G2's Winter 2021Grid in the Best Workflow Management Software and Best Forms Automation Software categories, sealing its reputation as a leading solution in its field.



"If you just need one good reason to get rid of the paperwork and tedious manual tasks, I'll give you three great reasons to consider Fluix: unmatched customer service, a simple and easy-to-deploy solution, and a tool your team will actually love as it helps them to focus on meaningful work, rather than paperwork and manual tasks," says Julia Nikolaenko, Fluix Head of Product.



About Fluix

Fluix is a B2B document workflow management cloud platform, formed as a subsidiary company to Readdle. Fluix helps to digitally transform global midsize and enterprise companies through automation, collaboration and performance analysis of their day-to-day field-service operations. Fluix is trusted by more than 400 companies in the US and the EU to power productivity and task efficiency with deployments exceeding 28,000 devices. The service scales from mid-size companies with agile teams to Fortune 500 corporations in construction, energy, aviation and facilities management, including BMW, Zurich Insurance, Centuri, Emerson, SAS, Roche, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy among the largest ones. Its offices are located in Dublin, San Francisco, Berlin, Kiev and Odessa.

About Readdle

Readdle is a leading developer of essential productivity apps. Its portfolio of products includes Documents, PDF Expert, Spark, Calendars, Printer Pro and Scanner Pro. Collectively, its apps have been downloaded 157M times and have won multiple awards, including "App of the Year" and "Editors' Choice" by Apple.

