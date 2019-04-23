Readers.com™ Introduces The Devon Reading Sunglasses to Make Summertime More Enjoyable

INDIANAPOLIS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading glasses are essential for those who require them, however, they sometimes make everyday activities more difficult than they need to be. For instance, reading poolside becomes a little more complicated when you require the magnification of reading glasses to see and the shade and protection of sunglasses. That's why Readers.com™ introduced The Devon Reading Sunglasses .

The Devon Reading Sunglasses are trendy, yet extremely versatile to wear for many different outdoor activities, such as gardening or relaxing in a hammock with a good book. This pair is offered with a stylish keyhole bridge, spring hinges, and available in fully magnified lenses.

What makes these glasses even more special is that they have photochromic lenses. This type of lens changes to a darker tint in sunlight, creating sunglasses within a pair of reading glasses. When indoors, the fully magnified lenses on these styles are clear. Once you step outside and expose them to UV light, they gradually darken to tinted lenses.

With a pair of reading sunglasses in tow, you'll have two pairs of glasses in one. That means one less pair of glasses to keep track of. Plus, you won't have to constantly swap back and forth as you switch from reading your book to viewing the scenery.

To determine the reading power needed for reading sunglasses, individuals can use Readers.com's PowerFinder to determine their correct reading power.

