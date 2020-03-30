Reading Eggs Offers 30 Days Free Access to Ease the Pain of School Shutdowns and Day Care Centers Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 27, Blake eLearning's Reading Eggs, the multi-award winning online reading program for ages 2–13 will be offering 30 days free access to children all across the country.

For parents facing both school and day care shutdowns, home education has suddenly become their only option. And with so many parents homeschooling their children for the first time, Reading Eggs aims to make that transition a bit easier for families.

Designed by experienced elementary school teachers, the learn-to-read program has been used by over 10 million children worldwide. For over a decade their mission has been to make learning easy and fun for young learners, which is especially important for families facing unprecedented challenges as COVID-19 continues to change the way we live.

Times like these are precisely when parents and caregivers require additional support. To make at-home learning easier during these uncertain times, Reading Eggs offers a multitude of home learning resources such as printable worksheets, detailed lesson plans, and progress reports to let parents know how their children are performing.

The 30 days of free access also provides parents access to Mathseeds, the award-winning online math program that teaches core math and problem-solving skills for children aged 3–9. Both award-winning programs are filled with colorful characters, exciting activities, games, and rewards to keep children motivated to learn and continue building essential reading and math skills from home.

With online learning more necessary than ever, trusted and high-quality educational resources like Reading Eggs and Mathseeds are essential in every parent's at-home toolkit.

Reading Eggs and Mathseeds are available on desktop, iOS, and Android devices, so kids can play anytime, anywhere. To start your free 30 days access to Reading Eggs, please visit: https://readingeggs.com/home-learning/

