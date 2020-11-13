Readout Health Announces Clinical Partnership with Apollo Health for the Management of Neurodegenerative Disease

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Readout Health, a digital biomarker startup, announced today its partnership with Apollo Health, a health technology leader in neurodegenerative medicine. Apollo Health has created the first online community of specially trained healthcare practitioners and participants partnering to use a science-based protocol demonstrated to prevent and reverse cognitive decline. As part of its program, Apollo Health recommends nutritional ketosis and the KetoFLEX 12/3 diet developed by noted neurologist and Alzheimer's researcher Dr. Dale Bredesen and the team at Apollo Health.

Readout Health's flagship product, BIOSENSE™, is a non-invasive clinical-grade breath ketone monitoring solution. A recent peer-reviewed publication outlined the clinical trial of BIOSENSE in tracking all-day ketosis and highlighted the requirement for more frequent measurements for accurate and personalized metabolic responses. BIOSENSE is a handheld breath meter, classified as an FDA Class 1 medical device, manufactured in St. Louis. Readout Health patented a deep lung sampling process to secure strong acetone concentrations in breath for a high level of clinical accuracy to use as an alternative to blood BHB measurements. Designed for unlimited measurements for stronger resolution, BIOSENSE™ is currently used in several protocols for in-home testing and qualifies for remote patient monitoring (RPM) reimbursement. The partnership will include BIOSENSE™ measurements and trends to be integrated into Apollo's ReCODE mobile application.

"Dr. Bredesen and team are pioneers in novel approaches to neurodegenerative diseases. We are committed and BIOSENSE is uniquely positioned to bring transparency to both participants and their care teams for stronger adherence and better outcomes," according to Jim Howard, Readout CEO. "This represents strategic progress in our goal to support the research of therapeutic nutritional ketosis research in chronic disease management."

"We're excited to announce our partnership and sincerely hope that the BIOSENSE Breath Ketone Meter will offer participants an easier and more accurate way to track ketones, ensuring better compliance with the protocol," said Dr. Dale Bredesen, Chief Science Officer of Apollo Health.

About Readout Health

Readout Health is a digital biomarker company focusing on the metabolic management of chronic diseases through novel breath biomarkers. By providing accurate insights broadly throughout multiple clinical applications Readout's flagship product, BIOSENSE™ is the first clinically published breath acetone measurement device focused on in-home ketone monitoring. It is the only non-invasive ketone measurement tool that is accurate enough to replace blood ketone testing, due to patented deep lung sampling technology. BIOSENSE™ is available directly to consumers and clinics and is utilized in the clinical setting where fat burn and nutritional ketosis therapy is used to manage chronic disease. BIOSENSE™ integrates with multiple mobile health applications and is currently utilized in several academic and industry sponsored clinical trials.

For more information, please visit: https://mybiosense.com/

About Apollo Health

Apollo Health is a health technology company that develops software and solutions to enhance the evaluation, prevention, and reversal of cognitive decline.

For more information, please visit: https://www.apollohealthco.com/

