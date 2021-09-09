READOUT: Nation's Mayors Meet with DHS Secretary Mayorkas, Biden Administration Officials To Discuss Resettlement of Afghans

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) participated in a virtual briefing with Members of the Biden-Harris Administration on the evacuation and resettlement of our Afghan allies following the end of the Afghanistan War. Mayors spoke with Biden Administration officials about how cities can support resettlement efforts and help the Afghans who stood with the United States during the war. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, former Delaware Governor Jack Markell, who is serving as the White House Coordinator of the resettlement effort, and Robert Fenton Jr., Senior Response Official of the Unified Coordination Group, outlined the Administration's plans, and the group discussed the needs facing this vulnerable community.

At its recent 89th Annual Meeting, the USCM adopted a policy resolution in support of resettlement efforts, and mayors across America have welcomed Afghan refugees. Both mayors and Biden Administration officials pledged to continue coordinating to ensure that we support the brave Afghans who worked alongside the United States during the two decades we were in Afghanistan.

Mayors participating in the meeting included:

Dayton (OH) Mayor Nan Whaley , USCM President

Additional participants in the meeting included:

Alejandro N. Mayorkas , Secretary of Homeland Security

, Secretary of Homeland Security Jack Markell , White House Operation Allies Welcome Coordinator and Former Delaware Governor

, White House Operation Allies Welcome Coordinator and Former Delaware Governor Robert Fenton Jr. , Senior Response Official of the Unified Coordination Group

