Ready Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Results...

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A summary of Ready Capital's operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is presented below. Ready Capital reported a U.S. GAAP Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $51.5 million, or $0.98 per share of common stock, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share of common stock.

First Quarter Results:

U.S. GAAP Net loss of $51.5 million , or $0.98 per diluted share of common stock

, or per diluted share of common stock Core Earnings of $1.2 million , or $0.01 per diluted share of common stock

, or per diluted share of common stock Adjusted net book value of $14.52 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2020

per share of common stock as of Unrestricted cash position of $122.3 million as of March 31, 2020

as of The net book value per share impact of the adoption of the new CECL accounting standard and the non-cash change in reserves on performing loans was $0.79 per share and includes the COVID-19 related adverse economic scenario forecasting

per share and includes the COVID-19 related adverse economic scenario forecasting Originated $469.7 million and acquired $51.5 million of small balance commercial ("SBC") loans

and acquired of small balance commercial ("SBC") loans Originated $45.5 million of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program

of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program Originated a record $691.3 million of residential mortgage loans

of residential mortgage loans Declared and paid dividend of $0.40 per share in a combination of cash and common shares

Thomas Capasse, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "In light of the increased volatility and market instability caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the Company shifted focus to increasing liquidity, managing mark-to-market liabilities, and preserving book value through pre-emptive asset management. We are and we will continue leveraging our various lending segments to help support the challenges our economy faces and continue to care for our colleagues, partners and stakeholders affected by this public health issue. Our thoughts remain with the individuals and communities affected across the world as the public health response to COVID-19 continues."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes Core Earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Core Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS"), realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items, such as the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-3, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss model known as the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Core Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market, but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Core Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-core. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-core due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Core Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

The following table reconciles net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Core Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020:











Three Months Ended (In Thousands)

March 31, Net Income $ (51,516) Reconciling items:



Unrealized (gain) loss on mortgage servicing rights

16,437 Impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 on accrual loans

35,438 Non-recurring REO impairment

2,969 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses

1,255 Unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities

230 Unrealized loss on de-designated cash flow hedges

2,118 Total reconciling items $ 58,447 Core earnings before income taxes $ 6,931 Income tax adjustments

(5,706) Core earnings $ 1,225 Less: Core earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

(25) Less: Income attributable to participating shares

(463) Core earnings attributable to Common Stockholders $ 736 Core earnings per share $ 0.01

U.S. GAAP Return on Equity is based on U.S. GAAP Net Income, while Core Return on Equity is based on Core Earnings, which adjusts GAAP Net Income for the items in the Core reconciliation above.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(In Thousands)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 122,265

$ 67,928 Restricted cash



93,164



51,728 Loans, net (including $19,813 and $20,212 held at fair value)



1,969,052



1,727,984 Loans, held for sale, at fair value



306,328



188,077 Mortgage backed securities, at fair value



78,540



92,466 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



77,605



77,953 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures



53,379



58,850 Purchased future receivables, net



49,150



43,265 Derivative instruments



17,756



2,814 Servicing rights (including $78,631 and $91,174 held at fair value)



110,111



121,969 Real estate, held for sale



48,292



58,573 Other assets



114,891



106,925 Assets of consolidated VIEs



2,229,517



2,378,486 Total Assets

$ 5,270,050

$ 4,977,018 Liabilities











Secured borrowings



1,698,937



1,189,392 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net



1,692,074



1,815,154 Convertible notes, net



111,310



111,040 Senior secured notes, net



179,387



179,289 Corporate debt, net



150,074



149,986 Guaranteed loan financing



457,032



485,461 Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



77,605



77,953 Derivative instruments



16,585



5,250 Dividends payable



21,747



21,302 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



89,740



97,407 Total Liabilities

$ 4,494,491

$ 4,132,234 Stockholders' Equity











Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 52,091,850 and 51,127,326 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



5



5 Additional paid-in capital



837,064



822,837 Retained earnings



(69,605)



8,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,536)



(6,176) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity



757,928



825,412 Non-controlling interests



17,631



19,372 Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 775,559

$ 844,784 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 5,270,050

$ 4,977,018

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















Three Months Ended March 31, (In Thousands, except share data)

2020

2019 Interest income

$ 69,551

$ 48,753 Interest expense



(46,930)



(35,775) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 22,621

$ 12,978 Provision for loan losses



(39,804)



(518) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ (17,183)

$ 12,460 Non-interest income











Residential mortgage banking activities



36,669



14,587 Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned



7,172



7,282 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(33,434)



(6,912) Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $1,725 and $1,763



8,097



6,752 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,917



3,483



— Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures



(3,537)



2,929 Other income



4,073



900 Gain on bargain purchase



—



30,728 Total non-interest income

$ 22,523

$ 56,266 Non-interest expense











Employee compensation and benefits



(18,936)



(11,448) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(1,250)



(853) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



(20,129)



(9,176) Professional fees



(2,556)



(1,829) Management fees – related party



(2,561)



(1,997) Loan servicing expense



(5,570)



(3,648) Merger related expenses



(47)



(5,467) Other operating expenses



(13,744)



(6,861) Total non-interest expense

$ (64,793)

$ (41,279) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ (59,453)

$ 27,447 Income tax benefit



7,937



3,003 Net income (loss)

$ (51,516)

$ 30,450 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



(1,064)



983 Net income (loss) attributable to Ready Capital Corporation

$ (50,452)

$ 29,467













Earnings (loss) per common share - basic

$ (0.98)

$ 0.90 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted

$ (0.98)

$ 0.90













Weighted-average shares outstanding











Basic



51,984,040



32,556,875 Diluted



51,990,013



32,563,644













Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

















































SBA Originations,

Residential















SBC

Acquisitions,

Mortgage

Corporate-



(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

and Servicing

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 16,494

$ 39,269

$ 12,471

$ 1,317

$ —

$ 69,551 Interest expense



(11,205)



(25,627)



(8,513)



(1,585)



—



(46,930) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 5,289

$ 13,642

$ 3,958

$ (268)

$ —

$ 22,621 Provision for loan losses



(5,722)



(29,828)



(4,254)



—



—



(39,804) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ (433)

$ (16,186)

$ (296)

$ (268)

$ —

$ (17,183) Non-interest income



































Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 36,669

$ —

$ 36,669 Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(739)



3,649



4,262



—



—



7,172 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(9,423)



(6,491)



(1,082)



(16,438)



—



(33,434) Servicing income



355



532



1,074



6,136



—



8,097 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



3,483



—



—



—



—



3,483 Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures



(3,537)



—



—



—



—



(3,537) Other income



2,336



1,283



295



60



99



4,073 Total non-interest income (loss)

$ (7,525)

$ (1,027)

$ 4,549

$ 26,427

$ 99

$ 22,523 Non-interest expense



































Employee compensation and benefits

$ (2,833)

$ (2,710)

$ (3,910)

$ (8,741)

$ (742)

$ (18,936) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(125)



—



—



—



(1,125)



(1,250) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



—



—



—



(20,129)



—



(20,129) Professional fees



(235)



(338)



(289)



(287)



(1,407)



(2,556) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(2,561)



(2,561) Loan servicing expense



(1,365)



(1,580)



(335)



(2,258)



(32)



(5,570) Merger related expenses



—



—



—



—



(47)



(47) Other operating expenses



(6,245)



(3,457)



(1,559)



(1,785)



(698)



(13,744) Total non-interest expense

$ (10,803)

$ (8,085)

$ (6,093)

$ (33,200)

$ (6,612)

$ (64,793) Net loss before provision for income taxes

$ (18,761)

$ (25,298)

$ (1,840)

$ (7,041)

$ (6,513)

$ (59,453) Total assets

$ 1,209,617

$ 2,704,301

$ 703,331

$ 418,421

$ 234,380

$ 5,270,050

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation

