Ready Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results...

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Ready Capital reported U.S. GAAP Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $34.7 million, or $0.62 per share of common stock, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $39.2 million, or $0.70 per share of common stock. The Company's record results benefitted from its gain on sale businesses, including significant participation the U.S Government's Paycheck Protection Program.

Second Quarter Results:

U.S. GAAP Net income of $34.7 million , or $0.62 per diluted share of common stock

, or per diluted share of common stock Core Earnings of $39.2 million , or $0.70 per diluted share of common stock

, or per diluted share of common stock Adjusted net book value of $14.46 per share of common stock as of June 30, 2020

per share of common stock as of Unrestricted cash position of $257.0 million as of June 30, 2020

as of Originated a record $1.2 billion of residential mortgage loans

of residential mortgage loans Originated a record $157.9 million of Freddie Mac loans

of Freddie Mac loans Originated $20.8 million of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program

of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program Facilitated the origination of $2.7 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, representing over 40,000 businesses

in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, representing over 40,000 businesses Declared and paid dividend of $0.25 per share in cash

"We are proud of the record results we produced, despite the unprecedented and challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company successfully responded to this new economic environment by effectively reducing risk by increasing liquidity, preserving book value and reducing mark-to-market liabilities, while expanding our government sponsored lending segments. We are pleased we were able to do our small part in helping over 40,000 small businesses across the country through our participation in the PPP program."

Increase in Size of Existing Stock Repurchase Program

On August 4, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized an increase in the size of the Company's existing stock repurchase program by an additional $5.0 million, bringing the total amount authorized and available under the program to $25.0 million. The stock repurchase program authorizes, but does not obligate, the repurchase of the Company's common stock from time to time. The Company expects to acquire shares through open market or privately negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of repurchase transactions will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, share price, legal requirements and other factors. Repurchases are expected to be made from available cash on hand.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes Core Earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Core Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS"), realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights, unrealized gains or losses resulting from changes in CECL impairment reserves on accrual loans, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Core Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market, but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Core Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-core. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-core due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Core Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

The following table reconciles net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Core Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020:











Three Months Ended (In Thousands)

June 30, Net Income $ 34,663 Reconciling items:



Unrealized (gain) loss on mortgage servicing rights

12,044 Change in CECL reserves on accrual loans

(5,076) Non-recurring REO impairment

106 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses

967 Unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities

(45) Total reconciling items $ 7,996 Core earnings before income taxes $ 42,659 Income tax adjustments

(3,436) Core earnings $ 39,223 Less: Core earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

(917) Less: Income attributable to participating shares

(285) Core earnings attributable to Common Stockholders $ 38,021 Core earnings per share $ 0.70

U.S. GAAP Return on Equity is based on U.S. GAAP Net Income, while Core Return on Equity is based on Core Earnings, which adjusts GAAP Net Income for the items in the Core reconciliation above.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multi-family, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In Thousands)

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 257,017

$ 67,928 Restricted cash



91,539



51,728 Loans, net (including $124,298 and $20,212 held at fair value)



1,432,807



1,727,984 Loans, held for sale, at fair value



297,669



188,077 Mortgage backed securities, at fair value



75,411



92,466 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



186,197



77,953 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures



53,939



58,850 Purchased future receivables, net



27,190



43,265 Derivative instruments



19,037



2,814 Servicing rights (including $73,645 and $91,174 held at fair value)



107,761



121,969 Real estate, held for sale



47,009



58,573 Other assets



103,701



106,925 Assets of consolidated VIEs



2,761,655



2,378,486 Total Assets

$ 5,460,932

$ 4,977,018 Liabilities











Secured borrowings



1,253,895



1,189,392 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net



2,140,009



1,815,154 Convertible notes, net



111,581



111,040 Senior secured notes, net



179,481



179,289 Corporate debt, net



150,387



149,986 Guaranteed loan financing



436,532



485,461 Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



186,197



77,953 Derivative instruments



9,106



5,250 Dividends payable



14,524



21,302 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



166,174



97,407 Total Liabilities

$ 4,647,886

$ 4,132,234 Stockholders' Equity











Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 54,872,789 and 51,127,326 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



5



5 Additional paid-in capital



854,222



822,837 Retained earnings



(49,755)



8,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,876)



(6,176) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity



794,596



825,412 Non-controlling interests



18,450



19,372 Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 813,046

$ 844,784 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 5,460,932

$ 4,977,018

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands, except share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest income

$ 63,211

$ 57,034

$ 132,762

$ 105,787 Interest expense



(43,408)



(35,753)



(90,338)



(71,529) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 19,803

$ 21,281

$ 42,424

$ 34,258 Provision for loan losses



591



(1,348)



(39,214)



(1,866) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 20,394

$ 19,933

$ 3,210

$ 32,392 Non-interest income























Residential mortgage banking activities



80,564



21,021



117,233



35,608 Net realized gains on financial instruments and real estate owned



7,438



6,255



14,610



13,537 Net unrealized losses on financial instruments



(13,744)



(7,006)



(47,178)



(13,918) Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $1,277 and $3,001 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and $853 and $2,616 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively



8,982



7,811



17,079



14,563 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,771 and $8,688 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and $0 and $0 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively



5,586



—



9,069



— Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures



507



2,083



(3,030)



5,012 Other income



31,594



2,792



35,667



3,692 Gain on bargain purchase



—



—



—



30,728 Total non-interest income

$ 120,927

$ 32,956

$ 143,450

$ 89,222 Non-interest expense























Employee compensation and benefits



(27,288)



(12,509)



(46,224)



(23,957) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(1,250)



(1,250)



(2,500)



(2,103) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



(36,446)



(13,501)



(56,575)



(22,677) Professional fees



(1,919)



(1,586)



(4,475)



(3,415) Management fees – related party



(2,666)



(2,495)



(5,227)



(4,492) Incentive fees – related party



(3,506)



—



(3,506)



— Loan servicing expense



(10,327)



(4,571)



(15,898)



(8,219) Merger related expenses



(11)



(603)



(58)



(6,070) Other operating expenses



(17,745)



(8,085)



(31,487)



(14,947) Total non-interest expense

$ (101,158)

$ (44,600)

$ (165,950)

$ (85,880) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 40,163

$ 8,289

$ (19,290)

$ 35,734 Income tax (provision) benefit



(5,500)



2,956



2,437



5,959 Net income (loss)

$ 34,663

$ 11,245

$ (16,853)

$ 41,693 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



810



276



(254)



1,257 Net income (loss) attributable to Ready Capital Corporation

$ 33,853

$ 10,969

$ (16,599)

$ 40,436

























Earnings (loss) per common share - basic

$ 0.62

$ 0.25

$ (0.33)

$ 1.05 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted

$ 0.62

$ 0.25

$ (0.33)

$ 1.05

























Weighted-average shares outstanding























Basic



53,980,451



44,425,598



52,982,246



38,524,023 Diluted



54,013,958



44,431,263



53,015,753



38,527,317

























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 0.25

$ 0.40

$ 0.65

$ 0.80

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

















































SBA Originations,

Residential











Loan

SBC

Acquisitions,

Mortgage

Corporate-



(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

and Servicing

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 14,977

$ 37,497

$ 8,808

$ 1,929

$ —

$ 63,211 Interest expense



(10,654)



(23,507)



(6,839)



(2,036)



(372)



(43,408) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 4,323

$ 13,990

$ 1,969

$ (107)

$ (372)

$ 19,803 Provision for loan losses



(1,965)



5,821



(2,765)



(500)



—



591 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 2,358

$ 19,811

$ (796)

$ (607)

$ (372)

$ 20,394 Non-interest income



































Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 80,564

$ —

$ 80,564 Net realized gain on financial instruments



(396)



6,232



1,602



—



—



7,438 Net unrealized gain on financial instruments



(1,016)



(716)



31



(12,043)



—



(13,744) Other income



1,419



1,439



28,674



46



16



31,594 Servicing income



172



399



2,393



6,018



—



8,982 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance

for doubtful accounts



5,586



—



—



—



—



5,586 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures



507



—



—



—



—



507 Total non-interest income

$ 6,272

$ 7,354

$ 32,700

$ 74,585

$ 16

$ 120,927 Non-interest expense



































Employee compensation and benefits



(2,638)



(4,689)



(3,485)



(15,843)



(633)



(27,288) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related

party



(125)



—



—



—



(1,125)



(1,250) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



—



—



—



(36,446)



—



(36,446) Professional fees



(251)



(104)



(138)



(271)



(1,155)



(1,919) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(2,666)



(2,666) Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(3,506)



(3,506) Loan servicing expense



(1,500)



(1,711)



(247)



(6,861)



(8)



(10,327) Merger related expenses



—



—



—



—



(11)



(11) Other operating expenses



(4,072)



(4,429)



(6,530)



(1,973)



(741)



(17,745) Total non-interest expense

$ (8,586)

$ (10,933)

$ (10,400)

$ (61,394)

$ (9,845)

$ (101,158) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 44

$ 16,232

$ 21,504

$ 12,584

$ (10,201)

$ 40,163 Total assets

$ 1,125,035

$ 2,620,406

$ 804,355

$ 568,353

$ 342,783

$ 5,460,932

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

















































SBA Originations,

Residential















SBC

Acquisitions,

Mortgage

Corporate-



(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

and Servicing

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 31,470

$ 76,766

$ 21,279

$ 3,247

$ —

$ 132,762 Interest expense



(21,859)



(49,134)



(15,352)



(3,621)



(372)



(90,338) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 9,611

$ 27,632

$ 5,927

$ (374)

$ (372)

$ 42,424 Provision for loan losses



(7,688)



(24,007)



(7,019)



(500)



—



(39,214) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 1,923

$ 3,625

$ (1,092)

$ (874)

$ (372)

$ 3,210 Non-interest income



































Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 117,233

$ —

$ 117,233 Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(1,135)



9,881



5,864



—



—



14,610 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(10,439)



(7,207)



(1,051)



(28,481)



—



(47,178) Servicing income



527



931



3,467



12,154



—



17,079 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance

for doubtful accounts



9,069



—



—



—



—



9,069 Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures



(3,030)



—



—



—



—



(3,030) Other income



3,755



2,722



28,969



106



115



35,667 Total non-interest income (loss)

$ (1,253)

$ 6,327

$ 37,249

$ 101,012

$ 115

$ 143,450 Non-interest expense



































Employee compensation and benefits

$ (5,471)

$ (7,399)

$ (7,395)

$ (24,584)

$ (1,375)

$ (46,224) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related

party



(250)



—



—



—



(2,250)



(2,500) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



—



—



—



(56,575)



—



(56,575) Professional fees



(486)



(442)



(427)



(558)



(2,562)



(4,475) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(5,227)



(5,227) Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(3,506)



(3,506) Loan servicing expense



(2,866)



(3,291)



(582)



(9,119)



(40)



(15,898) Merger related expenses



—



—



—



—



(58)



(58) Other operating expenses



(10,317)



(7,886)



(8,089)



(3,758)



(1,437)



(31,487) Total non-interest expense

$ (19,390)

$ (19,018)

$ (16,493)

$ (94,594)

$ (16,455)

$ (165,950) Net loss before provision for income taxes

$ (18,720)

$ (9,066)

$ 19,664

$ 5,544

$ (16,712)

$ (19,290) Total assets

$ 1,125,035

$ 2,620,406

$ 804,355

$ 568,353

$ 342,783

$ 5,460,932

