Ready Capital Corporation to Pay Previously Announced Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock of $0.40 Per Share 20% in Cash and 80% in Stock

NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), announced today that the Company has decided to pay its previously declared cash dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.40 per share of common stock and operating partnership unit, in a combination of cash, not to exceed 20% in the aggregate, and common stock. As previously announced by the Company on March 11, 2020, the dividend will continue to be payable on April 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.

Thomas Capasse, the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer explained "The change in the form of the dividend for the first quarter was taken in response to the manner in which the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has unfolded since the first quarter dividend was first announced on March 11, 2020. Events are moving quickly as this crisis unfolds. Given the economic uncertainty related to the crisis, it is preferable to preserve the liquidity and cash position of the Company. This dividend change is part of a comprehensive liquidity plan for which we will have a first quarter update along with credit and business operations next week."

In accordance with Internal Revenue Service guidelines, stockholders will be asked to make an election to receive this dividend all in cash or all in Ready Capital common stock. To the extent that more than 20% cash is elected, the cash portion will be prorated. Stockholders who do not make an election will receive the dividend all in common stock. Shares will be priced at the volume weighted average trading prices of Ready Capital's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on April 19, 2020 and April 20, 2020. The Company expects the dividend to be taxable to its stockholders. Ready Capital reserves the right to pay the dividend entirely in cash.

An information letter and election form will be mailed to stockholders of record promptly after March 31, 2020.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

