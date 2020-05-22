Ready For Safe Youth Sporting Events? There's An App For That!

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Youth and Adult Sports slowly returning the playing fields and courts, many event organizers are trying to interpret all the rules and regulations implemented by the municipalities where the events are happening.

Zorts Sports (

Zortssports.com

), the Ultimate Fee Youth & Adult Sports management solution has created an editable COVID-19 waiver that can be used by any league, tournament, or camp to protect themselves, their event, and the facility.

The waiver can also be used when using the Zorts Sports website and apps to run your event. The waiver can be electronically signed by participating attendees. Events are run in real time!

The Zorts Sports apps are 100% FREE to use at all times. and allows organizers to handle everything from registration, eligibility scheduling, and communications.

Zorts Sports is changing the game with the introduction of the ZORTS PLAYER CARD.

Zorts Sports is a 100% free to use Sports Management Solution for Adult and Youth Leagues for all Sports. We are partners with many of the major Youth Sports organizations in the United States but large or small, Zorts makes running an event or league quick and easy, saving time and money for sports organizations.

