Ready for Spring? Griffin Structures delivers a number of recently completed parks with others still in the works

Our team recently delivered the $20 million Esencia Sports Park in Rancho Mission Viejo and the $15 million Frisbie Park in the City of Rialto. The Frisbie Park, funded by the City of Rialto, features new playing fields, hardcourts, playground, open pavilion, concession, and associated facilities. In the new community of Rancho Mission Viejo the Esencia Sports Park project includes multiple sports fields, batting cages, tennis and pickleball courts, swimming pool, and playground.

Meanwhile, our team continues to collaborate with The Trust for Public Land park on several public projects and its Parks for People Program, working with communities to protect and create close-to-home parks in-and-around cities. Recently completed projects include the LA River Confluence and Aliso Creek Park, South Victoria Park, Patton Street Park, and many others.

The City of Tustin will also be celebrating the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Peppertree Park on April 7, 2021, along with the recent completion of the Jurupa Area Recreation and Park District's $13 million Vernola Family Park Expansion & Community Park this month. This new community park space features an indoor gymnasium, basketball court with covered canopy, public works maintenance yard, and supportive facilities.

Ongoing Griffin Structures parks projects include the $13.2 million 9-Acre Sports Park for the City of Cypress, which will provide local residents with two multipurpose fields, bleachers, walking paths, exercise stations, multi-use court, covered picnic areas, and other amenities. This project is slated for completion later this year.

ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

Griffin celebrates its 40th year of providing award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for nearly every project type. Moreover, Griffin has recently released its newest VirtualPMCM platform to provide cutting edge services for clients in every location. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

