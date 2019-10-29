Ready for TON Integration, Minter to Enable Multi-Signature Scheme With First Major Upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-and-a-half million blocks since the launch of the main network, Minter Network has announced that it will release a major upgrade to its blockchain once it has passed all checks on the test network and been approved by the validators. According to the announcement, one of the proposed features—multi-signature addresses—will lay the groundwork for integration with Telegram Open Network (TON) and introduction of atomic swaps.

Among other changes planned are:

Minter Development Foundation

Limited coin supply. In a new version of the blockchain, one will be able to set the maximum supply of a coin to be created. Once it is reached, there will be no possibility to buy new units unless current owners decide to sell their coins. The change aims to give the projects a high degree of flexibility in terms of tokenizing their services.

Database restructuring. The system responsible for saving the state of the node has been redesigned so as to facilitate the development of applications that require blockchain's historical data.

Code refactoring. The code of the blockchain is currently undergoing a heavy refactoring to allow for external audits and maximum transparency.

Default configuration optimization. Based on validators' feedback on the operation of their nodes, an optimal configuration has been found that will now be bundled with the node itself.

Console-enabled node management tool. Another addition is a tool for managing masternodes through Console [user-friendly interface for interaction with the network].

"The implementation of multisig addresses will significantly extend the functionality of the network," said Daniil Lashin, Minter's lead developer. "This will enable us as well as third-party developers to not only integrate existing chains, but also create feature-rich sidechains."

Version 1.1.0 will go live once two-thirds of the validators have voted in favor of proceeding with the upgrade. No additional action from users is required.

Minter Development Foundation is a U.S.-based entity supporting the development and adoption of the Minter blockchain ecosystem that allows individuals and organizations to create and manage their own coins and exchange them at a fair price with absolute and instant liquidity.

If you have any questions regarding this release, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Dan at pr@minter.org. For more updates about Minter and its progress, follow @MinterTeam on Telegram.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Minter Development Foundation