Ready Mix Concrete Market in India to Record 4.68% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving opportunities with ACC Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. & India Cements Ltd.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Company Profiles

The ready-mix concrete market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The ready mix concrete market in India report provides complete insights on key vendors including ACC Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., India Cements Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Few companies with Key Offerings

ACC Ltd. - The company offers ready-mix concrete products which include Eco pact, gypsum, refractory products, anti washout concrete and admix, under the brand name of ACC Ltd.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers ready mix concrete that includes dense tuff high-density ready mix concrete, tuff high strength ready mix concrete, thermos tuff temperature-controlled ready mix concrete, easy tuff self-compacting ready mix concrete, Flexi tuff fiber-reinforced ready mix concrete, enviro tuff eco-friendly ready mix concrete and more, under the brand name of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

India Cements Ltd. - The company offers ready-mix concrete that includes ready-mix concrete products which include Eco pact, gypsum, refractory products, anti washout concrete and admix, under the brand name of India Cements Ltd.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. - The company offers ready mix concrete that includes ordinary Portland cement, Portland pozzolana cement Portland slag cement, composite cement, ready mix concrete, gypsum plaster, wall putty, under the brand name of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd - The company offers ready mix concrete that provides cement, ready-mix concrete, and modern building materials, under the brand name of Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as high preference for ready mix concrete, increasing demand for ready mix concrete in non-residential applications will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high operating cost will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified as transit mixed concrete and shrink mixed concrete.

the market is classified as transit mixed concrete and shrink mixed concrete. By Application, the market is classified as non-residential and residential

Ready Mix Concrete Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.68 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACC Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., India Cements Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Transit mixed concrete - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Shrink mixed concrete - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACC Ltd.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

India Cements Ltd.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

JSW Cement Ltd.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.

Prism Johnson Ltd.

RDC Concrete ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. The Ramco Cements Ltd.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

