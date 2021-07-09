Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe | $ 2.24 Bn growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 09, 2021, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.24 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Decorative Panels Holdings Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Flexa4Dreams AS, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Meubles Demeyere SA, Rohr-Bush GmbH and Co. KG, Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and UAB koncernas SBA are some of the major market participants. Although the advent of e-commerce, free pick-up, and delivery opportunities will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Home RTA Furniture
- Office RTA Furniture
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Germany
- France
- Sweden
- UK
- Rest Of Europe
Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Decorative Panels Holdings Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Flexa4Dreams AS, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Meubles Demeyere SA, Rohr-Bush GmbH and Co. KG, Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and UAB koncernas SBA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market size in Europe
- Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market trends in Europe
- Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market industry analysis in Europe
The reduction in average urban living space in Europe is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, uncertainty in the costs of raw material used for RTA furniture may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Home RTA furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Office RTA furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sweden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Decorative Panels Holdings Ltd.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA
- Flexa4Dreams AS
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Meubles Demeyere SA
- Rohr-Bush GmbH and Co. KG
- Steinhoff International Holdings NV
- Tvilum AS
- UAB koncernas SBA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
