Ready to Drink Market Size to Grow by 192.10 Billion Liters | Growth, trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

Vendor Insights

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Campbell Soup Co.- The company offers a wide range of ready-to-drink products such as classic tomato slipping soup, homestyle chicken noodle soup mini cups among others.

General Mills Inc .- The company offers a wide range of ready-to-drink products such as Yoplait lactose free, Yoplait light among others.

Harvest Hill Beverage Co.- The company offers a wide range of ready to drink products through its brand SunnyD.

The company offers a wide range of ready to drink products through its brand SunnyD. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Talking Rain Beverage Co.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The ready-to-drink market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Geographical Market Analysis

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for ready-to-drink in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Key Segment Analysis

The ready-to-drink market share growth by the non-alcoholic drink segment will be significant during the forecast period. Functional RTD beverages are formulated with special ingredients to provide improved digestion; boost immunity, energy, and stamina; promote health functions (for example, the health of the heart, bones, and joints); and provide a feeling of satiation. The beverages also serve the needs of consumers who seek convenience and health benefits while on the go. The growing demand for healthy RTD will boost the non-alcoholic RTD segment during the forecast period.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Key Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the ready-to-drink market is the increasing focus on functional drinks. Changing lifestyles and the increasing number of nuclear families are driving the increased intake of junk food, which is negatively affecting people's health. Since the 20th century, industrialization and globalization have been the major factors behind the emergence of nuclear families that prefer consuming outside food and junk food. This, in turn, has contributed to several health issues, including obesity. Overweight consumers seek more effortless ways to lose extra calories, and RTD products such as RTD green tea and RTD diet drinks are perceived as one such consumer product. Caffeine and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) present in green tea help in boosting the metabolism rate.

Key Market Challenge

The threats from counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the ready-to-drink market during the forecast period. RTD does not require much of an investment in making the product. However, more prominent brands do spend a significant amount on marketing and advertisement. Owing to the low investment required, many small-scale enterprises imitate RTD products, with counterfeit labels as that of branded companies. These products are usually offered at lower prices or at the same price as that of the branded ones but are of low quality and taste to that of the legitimate brand. Such instances debase the brand image and result in a decrease in sales. As these small-scale enterprises do not follow proper cleaning processes and packaging, it may cause serious health concerns in people who are allergic to these things. Rising piracy is yet another reason affecting the sales and the brand image of legitimate sellers

Ready to Drink Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist Ready to Drink Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Ready to Drink Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Ready to Drink Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Ready to Drink Market vendors

Ready to Drink Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06% Market growth 2022-2026 192.10 bn L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Campbell Soup Co., General Mills Inc., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis : Packaged Foods and Meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Non-alcoholic

Alcoholic

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Non-alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 25: Non-alcoholic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Alcoholic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 27: Alcoholic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (billion L)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography (billion L)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing focus on functional drinks

8.1.2 Expansion in retail landscape

8.1.3 Growing urbanization and the rise in demand for healthy beverages

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Threats from counterfeit products

8.2.2 Threat of substitute products

8.2.3 Low awareness rate

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Newer packing designs

8.3.2 Increase in the use of natural ingredients and botanicals in RTD drinks

8.3.3 Premiumization in terms of taste, quality and product packaging

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 50: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Campbell Soup Co. - Key news

Exhibit 53: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

10.4 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 55: General Mills Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: General Mills Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Harvest Hill Beverage Co.

Exhibit 59: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 62: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 65: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Nestle SA

Exhibit 67: Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 68: Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.8 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 71: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Red Bull GmbH

Exhibit 75: Red Bull GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 76: Red Bull GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Red Bull GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Talking Rain Beverage Co.

Exhibit 78: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Coca-Cola Co.

Exhibit 81: The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview

Exhibit 82: The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 85: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview

Exhibit 86: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: The Kraft Heinz Co - Key news

Exhibit 88: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

