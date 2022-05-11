Ready to Drink Market Size to Grow by 192.10 Billion Liters | Growth, trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

May 11, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ready to Drink Market value is set to grow by 192.10 billion liters, progressing at a CAGR of 7.06% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by type (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Moreover, the increasing focus on functional drinks is notably driving the market growth, although threats from counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
Vendor Insights
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Campbell Soup Co.- The company offers a wide range of ready-to-drink products such as classic tomato slipping soup, homestyle chicken noodle soup mini cups among others.
- General Mills Inc.- The company offers a wide range of ready-to-drink products such as Yoplait lactose free, Yoplait light among others.
- Harvest Hill Beverage Co.- The company offers a wide range of ready to drink products through its brand SunnyD.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Red Bull GmbH
- Talking Rain Beverage Co.
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
The ready-to-drink market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Geographical Market Analysis
38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for ready-to-drink in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Key Segment Analysis
The ready-to-drink market share growth by the non-alcoholic drink segment will be significant during the forecast period. Functional RTD beverages are formulated with special ingredients to provide improved digestion; boost immunity, energy, and stamina; promote health functions (for example, the health of the heart, bones, and joints); and provide a feeling of satiation. The beverages also serve the needs of consumers who seek convenience and health benefits while on the go. The growing demand for healthy RTD will boost the non-alcoholic RTD segment during the forecast period.
The Report also Covers the Following Areas:
Key Market Driver
One of the key factors driving growth in the ready-to-drink market is the increasing focus on functional drinks. Changing lifestyles and the increasing number of nuclear families are driving the increased intake of junk food, which is negatively affecting people's health. Since the 20th century, industrialization and globalization have been the major factors behind the emergence of nuclear families that prefer consuming outside food and junk food. This, in turn, has contributed to several health issues, including obesity. Overweight consumers seek more effortless ways to lose extra calories, and RTD products such as RTD green tea and RTD diet drinks are perceived as one such consumer product. Caffeine and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) present in green tea help in boosting the metabolism rate.
Key Market Challenge
The threats from counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the ready-to-drink market during the forecast period. RTD does not require much of an investment in making the product. However, more prominent brands do spend a significant amount on marketing and advertisement. Owing to the low investment required, many small-scale enterprises imitate RTD products, with counterfeit labels as that of branded companies. These products are usually offered at lower prices or at the same price as that of the branded ones but are of low quality and taste to that of the legitimate brand. Such instances debase the brand image and result in a decrease in sales. As these small-scale enterprises do not follow proper cleaning processes and packaging, it may cause serious health concerns in people who are allergic to these things. Rising piracy is yet another reason affecting the sales and the brand image of legitimate sellers
Ready to Drink Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Ready to Drink Market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Ready to Drink Market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Ready to Drink Market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Ready to Drink Market vendors
Ready to Drink Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
192.10 bn L
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Campbell Soup Co., General Mills Inc., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
