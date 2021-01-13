ReadyNet Announces WR1200 Router with Bark Parental Controls

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyNet, the leader in wireless connectivity solutions for internet service providers, announced today the release of a powerful new product, the WR1200 high-speed Wi-Fi router, which will have comprehensive protections for children. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as children have increasingly been forced to rely on technology for distance learning, the company partnered with Bark to release a high-performance product that will also include smart parental controls to help keep children safe.

ReadyNet's Chairman, Martin Frey, announced, "In addition to the WR1200 product announcement, we're also proud to announce our partnership with Bark, which offers comprehensive web filtering, parental controls, and a suite of tools to help keep kids safe online. To date, Bark has protected 5.2 million children, prevented 16 school shootings, and has detected over 100,000 self-harm risks thanks to its powerful monitoring and alerting technology. We're proud to be part of the solution, and Bark will be included as an option on all of our WR1200 routers." The company said that the product would be available from its dealers and distributors very soon.

The company also announced that the WR1200 router will feature a dual-core 880MHz processor for high-speed applications with IEEE 802.11ac wireless transmission speeds up to 1200Mbps. The router, designed to be the primary internet gateway for homes and small businesses, will also feature real-time remote management thanks to ReadyNet's revolutionary up-and-coming NeXus technology.

About ReadyNet

ReadyNet has been designing and manufacturing premium connectivity solutions for ISPs, MSPs, and OEMs for over 20 years. The company's premier line of service provider products include TR-069 remote management and provisioning, extended Wi-Fi coverage, 4G-LTE routers, and VoIP analog telephone adapters. ReadyNet's remote device management services are designed to save service providers time and money by offering secure, end-to-end network management, device onboarding, Wi-Fi management, network management, diagnostic tests and more.

About Bark

Bark helps families manage and protect their children's online lives. Bark monitors 30+ of the most popular apps and social media platforms, including text messaging and email, for signs of digital dangers. Bark's screen time management and web filtering tools help users set healthy limits around how and when kids use their devices.

