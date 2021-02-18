Reagan Lancaster Offers Mentorship Program For Young Executives and Entrepreneurs in Tech

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reagan Lancaster ( SourceTap , Tige Investments , Intellect Software ) has announced that he and his team are offering a mentoring program for young executives and entrepreneurs in the area of general business experience in investing in 2021. This venture is near and dear to his heart, as Reagan has a passion for helping the up-and-coming leaders in business to excel to their greatest potential.

Coming up from a background in the software industry, Lancaster has a deep understanding of tech companies and companies tied to that vein, and will be focused on those specifically. Reagan Lancaster is also offering mentorship programs to CEOs of tech companies who are currently growing their businesses and looking to scale.

The sweet spot of these companies will be those accomplishing over $10 million in revenue to multiple billions and everything in between.

In addition, Reagan will be opening up his program to top sales leaders, offering vital wisdom and information on go-to-market strategies, something Lancaster is known world-wide for. Lancaster will be addressing the hottest markets and finding those key companies offering products that are usable and not over-engineered. Re-focusing on bringing true value to clients and sharing in that success.

Reagan's value-based approach made products free, and shared value in splitting the enhancements and benefits to companies back to their company. Lancaster and his team are excited for this venture, and looks forward to seeing the many lives being changed for the better.

Over the years Reagan Lancaster has provided mentorship opportunities to and continues to offer programs to:

Graduate & Doctorate Students

Young Revenue Officers

CEOs of Tech Companies

Technology Investors

Advertising & Marketing Leaders

Top Sales Professionals

Lancaster also offers mentoring for family offices and investors in the tech space.

For more information on Reagan Lancaster or to get in contact with his team regarding the mentorship program, please follow:

SourceTap - www.sourcetap.com

Intellect Software - www.intellect.software

Tige Investments - www.tigeinvestments.com

Follow Reagan on Social Media at:

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/reagan-lancaster-3672a22/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/reagan.lancaster.3

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/reagan_lancaster/

About SourceTap

SourceTap is a management and consulting company (involved in over 2,000 startups) dedicated to helping technology companies of all sizes grow and develop to their fullest potential. A team of creative, experienced and knowledgeable software industry experts are here to provide execution plans to enable software businesses to execute their revenue plans.

SourceTap is a consulting service for technology companies looking to expand, grow, increase revenue, and achieve their financial goals. Led by Reagan Lancaster, SourceTap helps software companies to execute at a higher level with a focus on streamlined productivity and better revenue.

Whether your goal is to shatter your competition, go public, acquire another company, or grow to a level to be acquired, we at SourceTap can help. At SourceTap, our success can be contracted to your success. Let us make your company successful and let us share in your results. Give us a chance to take your software company to the next level.

Latest on Reagan Lancaster:

" Reagan Lancaster Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Business Technology " - Reagan Lancaster has been included in Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Link to full article: https://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/478174/reagan-lancaster-celebrated-for-dedication-to-the-field-of-business-technology

