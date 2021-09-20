Real Estate Agency FloridaDoc Announces its Relocation to the Decoplage Condo in Miami Beach

"We are expecting a lot of business coming from rentals and investors buying in the building, in addition to our already ongoing business," says Dr. Cesana. "There are 667 units in this magnificent building. The amenities are spectacular, as are the views, and the building allows for 30-day minimum rentals. Understandably, there's a lot of interest on the part of investors, so it's really convenient for our office to be located here."

FloridaDoc offers a wide array of services for anyone wishing to rent or buy in the Miami area. An in-depth comprehensive consulting package is available for investors. The agency's experts have years of experience in both American and Italian real estate systems.

"We work with the best tax and legal professionals in the business and can help you with insurance, too. Not only that, but we can also restore and furnish apartments as needed, list and advertise for suitable tenants, and ultimately manage the property on your behalf," says Dr. Cesana.

FloridaDoc also helps homeowners sell their properties and provides financing services for foreigners in Miami. For more information about these and other services, visit https://www.floridadoc-immobiliare.com.

Founded by Dr. Cristina Cesana in 2013, FloridaDoc provides real estate services for investors and those wishing to rent or buy in the Miami area. Dr. Cesana, a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyor, boasts nearly 20 years of experience in real estate consulting in Italy, having opened her first consulting firm in 1996.

FloridaDoc provides comprehensive consulting packages for investors, property management services and financing for foreigners, and is located inside the prestigious Decoplage condo building in Miami Beach.

