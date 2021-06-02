Real Estate Agents and Brokerage Services Market Size to Reach USD 172 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR 4.83% | SpendEdge

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPIs to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Real Estate Agents and Brokerage Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Real Estate Agents and Brokerage Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc

Wells Fargo & Co.

& Co. Transwestern

Cresa LLC

iCORE Global LLC

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Real Estate Agents and Brokerage Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

