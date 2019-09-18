Real Estate Attorney Long Island NY, Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., Lists 5 Reasons Why You Need a Real Estate Lawyer

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The real estate world can be confusing, intimidating, and puzzling, to say the least. The reason for this is that if you do not have experience in the industry or lack general knowledge, real estate can be an uphill battle. It is important to have assistance when you need it the most, which is why r eal estate attorney Long Island NY , Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., lists 5 reasons why you need a real estate lawyer.

Landlord & Tenant Disputes. Whether you are a landlord or a tenant, there are rights you possess. A real estate attorney with knowledge of landlord-tenant law can help explain and interpret existing rules and regulations, but can also draft new contracts in the case that things need to be modified. Purchasing & Selling Commercial Real Estate. Purchasing and selling commercial real estate is quite different than residential real estate. It is more tedious and can have many more factors and people involved. With the assistance of a real estate lawyer, they can help deal with existing tenants and leases, possible environmental searches, analyzing title reports, attending the closing, and more. Using a real estate lawyer takes away the stress from purchasing and selling this type of property. Helps Prevent Wrong-Doing Down The Line. By hiring a real estate lawyer right off the bat to review all contracts and legal documentation and engage in negotiations, you can potentially save money down the line. How? Well, if you go forward with an agreement that is incorrect, or doesn't favor you, you may pay for things you did not think was your obligation or you may be in a situation that you cannot immediately get out of. If you decide to hire a real estate attorney, you can avoid all of this stress and the additional money you would need to spend. It is important to get it right the first time! Committed A Town Violation. Town or village violations are usually overlooked, and many believe you wouldn't need an attorney to help fight them. In some cases that may be true, but in many others, it sure is the opposite. Some town and village violations, such as building code and zoning code infractions, can be a hefty fine or even subject the persons to further consequences. A real estate lawyer will have the knowledge and experience to protect you and your rights and fight for the best result possible. Private Lending Representation. Borrowing and lending money to or from a family member, friend, or entity other than a bank or mortgage broker is known as private lending. This can be a difficult situation to handle because when you are dealing with someone you have a personal relationship with, you don't want them to believe you don't trust them. But, for the sake of both parties, it is best to have a real estate attorney on your side to negotiate terms and draft all legal documentation needed.

About Markotsis & Lieberman, Esq.: Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C. is a general practice law firm. Practice areas include real estate, litigation (commercial and civil), business formations, agreements and transactions, and wills, trusts and estates. Our team of seasoned attorneys are here to guide you through every step of the legal process providing personalized attention to every client. When you're facing a complicated legal situation, our team of legal experts is there to fight for your rights.

SOURCE Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C.